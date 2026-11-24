By Honar Ahmad

Key Takeaways:

An Iraqi committee investigating alleged oil smuggling from Kirkuk has completed its fieldwork, with findings said to confirm intelligence reports that crude was moved through the Kurdistan Region into Iran and onward to Afghanistan; measures are expected within two weeks and five military officials face questioning.

The probe forms part of a wider crackdown that began with Iraqi forces entering Jurf al-Sakhr on Friday after 12 years of de-facto control by Kata’ib Hezbollah, following a leaked report of oil theft there since 2021.

Separate judicial actions in Dhi Qar, Basra and Najaf have already produced arrests over breached pipelines, while Kirkuk’s own public projects remain stalled amid unpaid contractor debts, though no direct link between the smuggling and the financing crisis has been established.

A committee formed by Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi to investigate alleged oil smuggling from Kirkuk province has completed its fieldwork.

A member of parliament’s Security and Defense Committee told VOA that its findings confirm information in a classified intelligence report alleging that oil from Kirkuk was smuggled through the Kurdistan Region into Iran and on to Afghanistan.

The committee’s final report has not been released.

An Iraqi security source told VOA that five military officials are expected to face questioning within the next 10 days over suspected negligence in the case.

Mazin Gharib, a Kurdish politician serving as a member of Iraqi parliament’s Security and Defense Committee, confirmed that the investigation was complete and said government measures are expected within two weeks.

“According to intelligence reports, Kirkuk has also been identified as part of this case, and reports have been submitted about it. The committees have completed their work, and I believe the government will take measures regarding oil smuggling within the next two weeks,” Gharib told VOA. “Beyond Kirkuk, several other locations are involved, beginning with areas around Mosul.”

The identities of those suspected of involvement and the full extent of the alleged smuggling operations remain undisclosed

Expanding crackdown

The Kirkuk investigation comes amid a nationwide campaign against oil smuggling following Iraqi forces’ entry into Jurf al-Sakhr, south of Baghdad, on Friday, ending 12 years of de facto control by Iran-backed armed groups, primarily Kata’ib Hezbollah.

Iraqi Army units, Federal Police and state-funded Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) deployed to the town under an arrangement for Iran-backed Kataib Hezbollah to gradually withdraw its fighters.

The operation followed a leaked Iraqi Intelligence Service report alleging that the group had been involved in oil theft there since 2021. Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi subsequently described Jurf al-Sakhr as the starting point for extending state authority and combating smuggling elsewhere.

On Sunday, Iraq’s Supreme Judicial Council announced that an investigating judge had inspected a breached oil pipeline near the border between Dhi Qar and Basra provinces.

Preliminary investigations uncovered an organized crude oil smuggling operation involving tanker trucks, according to the council. One suspect and several Energy Police officers responsible for protecting the pipeline were detained.

Separately, an Iraqi court on Saturday ordered the arrest of a Najaf Provincial Council member who heads its energy committee and his brother. Eight Energy Police personnel also were detained over suspected smuggling through another breached pipeline in Najaf province.

Authorities have not established whether the separate cases are connected.

Kirkuk projects halted

Meanwhile, Kirkuk faces a financial crisis that has halted public construction and infrastructure projects, prompting contractors to protest unpaid government obligations.

Nawzad Anwar, head of the Kirkuk branch of the Iraqi Contractors Union, said contractors had invested their own money in public projects without receiving payment.

Speaking at a news conference Sunday, Anwar said, “Contractors have fulfilled their responsibilities and spent their own money to implement these projects, many of which were carried out on trust. Today, contractors are demanding their financial entitlements, which are their legal rights. We call on all parties to support Kirkuk so that these projects can be completed. Unfortunately, projects across all sectors including health, education, roads and infrastructure have come to a standstill, and none have been put into service.”

No direct connection has been established between the alleged oil smuggling and Kirkuk’s inability to finance public projects.

Officials decline comment

VOA contacted the chairman and members of the Kirkuk Provincial Council about the investigation.

The chairman declined to comment, saying he did not want to interfere with the investigative committee’s work. Other members said they were unaware of its activities.

The government’s anticipated measures could clarify the responsibilities of security officials and whether further individuals or locations will face investigation.