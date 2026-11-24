Key Takeaways:

Japanese investment has shifted sharply toward India, which in 2025 became the second-largest destination in Asia and the sixth-largest globally, even though India withdrew from RCEP while China and ASEAN remain core members.

The change reflects a broader reorientation from export-oriented manufacturing bases in China and ASEAN toward large domestic-demand economies; a JETRO survey found 75.5 percent of Japanese firms in India expected operating profits, driven mainly by local market growth.

Investment is increasingly flowing into services—financial services, logistics, ICT and data centres—rather than traditional automobiles and manufacturing, aligning with the IMF’s upgraded 7 percent growth forecast for India for 2026–27.

It is a paradox. While Japan was anticipated to be a major beneficiary of RCEP (Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership)—making China and ASEAN more attractive destinations for Japanese investment—India outweighed both China and ASEAN, despite withdrawing from the trade bloc. Japanese investment has surged in India since its debut. RCEP comprises 15 member nations, with China and ASEAN as the major stakeholders. The bloc is driven mainly by China, which accounts for one-third of intra-RCEP trade.

As the global economy underwent a major reshuffle in the wake of high U.S. tariffs and rising protectionism, overseas Japanese investment made a dramatic shift—from export-oriented base economies to domestic-demand-based growth economies. The surge in Japanese investment in India and the corresponding fall in investment in China and ASEAN reflect this dramatic shift.

India has emerged as a high-potential destination for Japanese investment. In 2025, it became the second-biggest destination for Japanese investment in Asia and the sixth-biggest in the world, trailing only the U.S., Singapore, the U.K., Switzerland, and the Netherlands.

Even though India still trails these five major global destinations, the paradox of Japan’s investment trajectory is that while investment in India and Switzerland accelerated in 2025, investment in the U.S., Singapore, the Netherlands, and the U.K. decelerated. This demonstrates Japan’s strong preference for India due to its resilience to global trade turmoil, signaling a new scope for Japanese investment.

Japan began its strategic shift toward overseas investment in manufacturing (beyond mining and natural resources) after being battered by the Plaza Accord in 1985. The U.S. was the mastermind behind this agreement, aiming to curb cheap Japanese exports to the U.S. automobile market. The Plaza Accord caused the Japanese yen to surge, making domestic manufacturing costs uncompetitive in Japan.

Eventually, Japanese investment shifted to low-cost manufacturing nations, such as China and ASEAN members, to sustain profitability. The main objective was to protect its export dynamism by relocating to low-cost manufacturing hubs and re-exporting Japanese products.

Toyota Motor Corporation’s move into ASEAN is a case in point. Toyota Motor Thailand has served as a major export base for Toyota vehicles across ASEAN, Oceania, and the Middle East. In 2025, it exported nearly 63 percent of the vehicles produced in Thailand.

In contrast, Maruti Suzuki in India exported only 20 percent of the passenger cars it produced locally, leaving 80 percent for domestic sales.

Given recent geopolitical shifts and a growing focus on protectionism, India has become a more favored destination for Japanese investment. According to a JETRO survey, India emerged as the most attractive nation for Japanese companies seeking higher profits. The survey reported that the share of Japanese companies expecting operating profits in India reached 75.5 percent in 2025—outpacing the U.S. (66.5 percent), Singapore (66.8 percent), the U.K. (70.0 percent), and China (63.2 percent).

The survey also revealed that nearly 80 percent of Japanese companies in India attributed their higher operating profits to increasing demand in the local market. In other words, domestic demand plays a crucial role in driving profits for Japanese investments in India.

The IMF has ranked India as the most progressive, growth-oriented economy. In its October 2026 World Economic Outlook, the IMF revised India’s growth forecast from 6.4 percent to 7 percent for 2026–27, compared to global growth of 3.1 percent in 2026. It cited resilient domestic demand and robust services activity as the primary drivers of this strong economic growth.

Domestic demand accounts for nearly 70 percent of India’s GDP. This reliance on internal consumption insulates its growth from global recessions and geopolitical conflicts. Consequently, domestic demand has become the primary magnet for FDI, outpacing exports as the main template for foreign investment.

Japanese investment in India shifted course as the global economy pivoted toward domestic demand and protectionism. It moved from manufacturing—such as automobiles, drugs, and pharmaceuticals—to the services sector, including financial services, logistics, and ICT/data infrastructure. The services sector has emerged as the largest platform for Japanese investment in India, accounting for 18.1 percent, followed by the automobile sector at 16.08 percent.

Japan’s growing participation in financial services, IT, telecom, and data centers in India has outpaced its traditional investments in mining and automobiles. In April 2026, Japan’s MUFG Bank entered into a joint venture with India’s Shriram Finance Ltd in the financial services sector, aiming to drive growth in India’s retail, MSME, and transportation credit markets.

In the IT sector, Japan’s NTT committed to expanding its global data center footprint in India, pledging US$1.5 billion over three years starting in 2026 to build high-capacity digital infrastructure for AI.

In summary, India’s progressive growth and vast domestic demand underscore a significant shift in Japan’s investment outlook toward the country.