Key Takeaways:

UNSMIL has demanded an independent investigation into Sunday’s attacks on Benghazi port, in which a Russian warship was struck by suspected sea drones, exploded and sank, and a commercial vessel was hit in a separate incident for which Ukraine has claimed responsibility.

The mission warned that Libya, still divided between the Tripoli-based Government of National Unity and the Haftar-aligned administration in Benghazi, must not become a battleground for foreign conflicts and urged maximum restraint while the facts are established.

UNSMIL stressed the need to accelerate reunification of national institutions so they can better protect the country’s sovereignty and offered to assist Libyan authorities with a transparent inquiry.

The UN Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) has called for an independent investigation into attacks carried out at Benghazi port and off the coast of the eastern city on Sunday.

A Russian warship docked at the port was hit in suspected sea drone strikes causing it to explode and sink, while a commercial vessel was struck in a separate attack, according to reports, which note that Ukraine has claimed responsibility.

UNSMIL issued a statement expressing serious concern, stressing that Libya’s sovereignty, territorial integrity and the security of its citizens and assets must be fully respected.

The North African country has been in political crisis since the fall of the Muammar Gaddafi regime in 2011; it remains divided between the internationally-recognised Government of National Unity in the capital, Tripoli, and a rival administration based in Benghazi that is backed by the House of Representatives and military general Khalifa Haftar’s Libyan National Army.

Appeal for restraint

The UN mission warned against escalatory actions or rhetoric that could fuel tensions within Libya or draw the country into wider regional or international confrontations.

“Libya cannot afford, and must not become, a battleground for foreign conflicts,” it said.

“These incidents also underscore the urgent need to expedite efforts to reunify Libya’s national institutions and strengthen their ability to safeguard the country’s national sovereignty and security.”

UNSMIL called for an immediate, independent and transparent investigation into the attacks to establish the facts and hold those responsible to account, noting that the UN stands ready to assist the Libyan authorities in the investigation.

“The mission urges all parties to exercise maximum restraint and refrain from putting unverified information in the public domain or politicizing the incident while the investigation is underway,” it said.

In the meantime, UNSMIL said that it will continue to closely monitor developments. It called on all sides to act responsibly to preserve Libya’s stability and build on efforts towards a durable settlement of the crisis in the country.