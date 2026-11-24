Key Takeaways:

Lloyd’s Register has approved the first classification-society rules designed for ships and offshore units integrated with nuclear power, offering a reactor-agnostic, goal-based framework that aligns maritime requirements with nuclear licensing.

The rules form part of a broader push that includes a UK Maritime Nuclear Consortium, the IAEA’s ATLAS initiative and earlier ABS rules for floating nuclear power plants, aimed at enabling commercial nuclear applications in shipping by the 2030s.

With the sector consuming about 350 million tonnes of fossil fuel annually and targeting net-zero emissions by or around 2050, the framework is intended to support early discussions among navies, designers, ports and technology developers on safe integration.

UK-based classification society and professional advisory service Lloyd’s Register has approved Rules for the Classification of Ships and Offshore Units Integrated with Nuclear Power, providing a common classification framework to support the assessment of nuclear technologies for maritime use.

Interest in nuclear power for maritime use is gathering momentum, Lloyd’s Register noted, with governments, regulators, shipowners and technology developers increasingly working together to address practical barriers to deployment. The new rules, it says, respond to growing demand for guidance on the practical steps needed to bring nuclear power into maritime applications. They will form part of a wider suite of classification and advisory tools to support the development of nuclear maritime projects, which will be announced separately.

Reactor agnostic, the rules are underpinned by goals and functional requirements, an approach intended to accommodate different nuclear technologies and marine applications as designs and international regulation continue to evolve. The framework draws on Lloyd’s Register’s risk-based certification process to help align maritime requirements with nuclear licensing, using the same goal-based approach in the nuclear rules.

“They are believed to be the first rules developed by a class society that are suitable for all types of ship and offshore units.” Lloyd’s Register said. “The rules have been approved by Lloyd’s Register’s Ships and Offshore Technical Committees and will evolve as nuclear maritime technologies mature.”

David Lloyd, Vice President Naval and Government Business at Lloyd’s Register, said: “Navies have decades of experience with nuclear propulsion, but newer reactor technologies could open up different possibilities for future fleets. These rules provide a common classification framework for assessing that integration, without prescribing a particular reactor design. They can support early discussions between navies, ship designers and technology developers, helping them identify the evidence needed to assess a concept alongside the relevant naval and nuclear requirements.”

Mark Tipping, Global Offshore Power-to-X Director at Lloyd’s Register, said: “The opportunity for nuclear in maritime extends well beyond ship power. From nuclear-powered vessels to floating power units and reliable, low-carbon energy for ports and neighbouring industries, there is potential to reshape how the sector produces and uses energy. These rules provide a common framework for those developing or bringing forward nuclear maritime projects.”

Lloyd’s Register said the rules form part of its wider work to support the safe deployment of advanced nuclear technology in maritime. This includes advisory support on feasibility and integration risks, contributions to international regulatory development through the Nuclear Energy Maritime Organization and work with the British Ports Association on a practical readiness pathway for ports considering nuclear-powered ships and floating nuclear power units.

In January, Lloyd’s Register announced it is leading a new consortium of UK companies seeking “to set the highest international standards for safe, secure and commercially viable nuclear-powered ships”. The new Maritime Nuclear Consortium – whose members include Rolls-Royce, Babcock International Group, Global Nuclear Security Partners, Stephenson Harwood, and NorthStandard – aims to help the UK lead the global race to decarbonise shipping. The consortium’s first programme will: demonstrate a Statement of Design Acceptability for a generic, site-licensed advanced modular reactor; develop a class certification framework integrating nuclear and maritime regulation; define a security and safeguards architecture to meet regulatory requirements; establish insurability pathways for nuclear-powered vessels; and publish guidance for industry and government to accelerate safe adoption.

In October 2024, the US maritime classification society the American Bureau of Shipping (ABS) launched what it said was the industry’s first comprehensive rules for floating nuclear power plants. ABS said the Requirements for Nuclear Power Systems for Marine and Offshore Applications had been developed “for classification requirements specific to design, construction, and survey of vessels fitted with nuclear power systems whose generated power is transferred or distributed to onboard industrial or adjacent facilities. Nuclear power service vessels are intended to operate nuclear power plant systems while temporarily or permanently stationed. This document is not applicable where nuclear power is used for propulsion or auxiliary services on self-propelled vessels”.

In August, the International Atomic Energy Agency-led Atomic Technologies Licensed for Applications at Sea (ATLAS) initiative was launched to “advance the development and deployment of innovative civil nuclear applications in the maritime domain”, with 26 countries signing a statement of support. The statement said that ATLAS will be technology-neutral, with “designs, business models, and operational concepts for these systems … largely still at an early stage” and “we look forward to the next stage of ATLAS, in which we will begin coordination and dialogue on key topics”.

The IAEA describes ATLAS as the “first globally-coordinated effort to connect the nuclear and maritime sectors” and says that “advances in reactor design, fuel technology and maritime engineering mean some nuclear maritime designs could be ready for deployment as early as the 2030s. These technologies could power a wide range of uses: from large vessels such as container ships, bulk carriers, tankers, cruise ships, icebreakers and offshore support vessels, to providing reliable electricity, heat, desalination and emergency power for remote communities, ports, disaster response and offshore industries”.

The shipping industry consumes some 350 million tonnes of fossil fuel annually and accounts for about 3% of total worldwide carbon emissions. In July 2023, the shipping industry, via the International Maritime Organization, approved new targets for greenhouse gas emission reductions, aiming to reach net-zero emissions by, or around, 2050.