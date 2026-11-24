Key Takeaways:

As AI inference costs plummet—Stanford’s AI Index shows a fixed performance level falling from about $20 to seven cents per million tokens between 2022 and 2024—the article argues that the true economic test is the cost of a problem that stays solved, not the price of generating a response.

Specialized hardware such as Google’s TPU and algorithmic gains like FlashAttention have driven efficiency, yet a study of 5,172 customer-support agents found only a 15 percent average rise in issues resolved per hour, with smaller gains and slight quality declines among experienced workers.

Buyers should measure total cost per verified, lasting resolution—including repeat contacts, escalations, corrections and energy—because averages and token prices can hide cases in which cheap automation multiplies work for customers and staff.

As AI becomes cheaper to run, its real economic test is what it costs to solve a problem that stays solved.

How much could three minutes of talking to a phone cost? When Google engineers considered a world in which every Android user made three minutes of voice searches each day, the answer was startling: with their existing processors, they would need roughly twice as many data centers. The estimate helped push Google toward designing its own machine-learning chip. The expensive part was not understanding one spoken question. It was answering millions of them, quickly enough to be useful.

Gordon Moore would have recognized the calculation. His famous 1965 article was concerned with the number of electronic components that could be placed on a chip at the lowest cost per component. Too few, and packaging made each component expensive. Too many, and manufacturing defects drove the cost back up. At the time, the economic sweet spot was about 50 components. Moore noticed that the number at this minimum had been doubling roughly every year. In 1975, he revised the pace to about every two years. The doubling made history. The denominator made it economically consequential.

Google’s first Tensor Processing Unit followed that logic. Its designers built specialized hardware for inference, the work a trained neural network performs when it responds to a request. In Google’s 2017 evaluation of its own production workloads, that chip was about 15 to 30 times faster, on average, than the contemporary CPUs and GPUs against which it was tested. Those figures were specific to the tested applications, not a promise about every AI task. The business advantage was plain: more answers from the same data-center footprint.

Better hardware is only half the story. In 2022, the researchers behind FlashAttention redesigned how transformer models move information between processor memory and fast on-chip storage. The algorithm computes the attention operation without repeatedly moving a large intermediate matrix back and forth. In a reported GPT-2 training comparison, it delivered roughly a threefold speedup. No new generation of transistors was required for that particular gain. Someone had improved the route that the numbers took.

The results have transformed the price tags attached to AI. Stanford’s 2025 AI Index compared the cost of reaching a fixed level of performance on a general-knowledge benchmark. In November 2022, that level cost about $20 per million tokens. By October 2024, it cost about seven cents. That is a reduction of more than 280 times, under the report’s benchmark and pricing assumptions. Tokens are pieces of text processed by the model; the comparison measures a specified capability, not the price of completing a customer’s real-world request.

The question is no longer confined to technology companies. The 2026 AI Index reports that 88 percent of organizations in its survey used AI in at least one business function in 2025, although deployment of autonomous agents remained limited across most functions. Meanwhile, the International Energy Agency’s 2026 assessment estimates that electricity consumption by data centers worldwide could rise from 485 terawatt-hours in 2025 to around 950 in 2030. That projection covers data centers generally, not AI alone. The world is making individual computations cheaper while preparing to perform vastly more of them.

But a cheaper answer can still be an expensive service. Imagine a customer asking an AI-powered help desk why a payment was reversed. The assistant produces a polished explanation in seconds. The customer follows its instructions and calls again the next morning because the underlying account problem remains. The provider may record two fast interactions at very low inference cost. The customer has paid with a day of uncertainty, and an employee must now untangle both exchanges.

Evidence from workplaces makes the distinction more interesting than a simple indictment of AI. Erik Brynjolfsson, Danielle Li and Lindsey Raymond studied 5,172 customer-support agents as a company introduced a generative AI assistant. Workers could accept, revise or ignore its suggestions. Access to the tool increased the number of issues resolved per hour by 15 percent on average. Less-experienced workers benefited particularly strongly. The most experienced workers saw smaller speed gains and a slight decline in measured conversation quality. That is a meaningful productivity result, not proof that all cases become cheaper or that all customers benefit equally.

The difference appears when the same script meets different problems. A new employee helping someone reset a forgotten password may get exactly the guidance needed. A veteran handling a third call about a frozen account may recognize that the scripted fix has already failed twice. If the system rewards both workers for following its recommendations, it can mistake compliance with the workflow for success with the customer.

This matters to a bank in Nairobi, a retailer in São Paulo or a public service desk in Warsaw just as much as to a call center in California. Language, service availability, escalation routes and the consequences of a mistaken answer differ. A billing error can be corrected with an apology; a failed benefits application or an incorrect medical scheduling instruction may impose costs that never appear in a model provider’s token invoice. These are illustrative cases, not evidence that a particular institution has experienced such a failure.

What should a buyer measure instead? Start with the cost of a case that stays resolved. Include the model and infrastructure charges, the employee’s review time, the cost of escalation, the repeat contacts and the work needed to reverse an incorrect action. Count whether the customer’s original problem is still open after a week or a month. Report the figures separately for routine requests and difficult ones. Averages can hide the cases in which automation saves seconds for the provider but creates days of work for everyone else.

A procurement trial could make that visible. Give comparable teams similar mixes of cases, with and without the AI assistant, and monitor more than the number of chats closed. Check repeat-contact rates, verified resolutions, corrections, wait times and customer effort. Watch whether junior staff learn to diagnose problems or become dependent on scripts they cannot question. Where the assistant can make changes to an account, record the cost of restoring the previous state when it acts incorrectly. If the claimed savings disappear when those items are counted, the purchase price did not describe the real cost.

Energy belongs in that calculation, too, though it should not be reduced to a speculative wattage for a single prompt. The IEA finds that efficiency per AI task is improving quickly even as aggregate electricity demand grows. A service provider should therefore care about computing and energy used per verified outcome, not merely per generated response. Making each request cheaper is valuable. Turning every one-minute problem into five unnecessary conversations defeats part of the gain.

Moore knew that counting more components was useful only because he understood the cost curve beneath them. The buyers of AI need an equally honest denominator. A low price per million tokens is progress in computing. At a help desk, the unit worth paying for is a problem the customer can hang up and stop thinking about.