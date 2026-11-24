By Mike Eckel

Key Takeaways:

A joint Meduza–Mediazona analysis, incorporating data from a recent Rosstat breach, estimates that more than 700,000 Russian soldiers have been killed in the nearly five-year war, putting total Russian casualties on track to exceed two million.

The figure aligns with Western intelligence assessments that have placed Russian dead above 500,000 and permanent losses at 1.2 million by the end of 2025, while Ukraine’s permanent losses are estimated by CSIS at around 600,000.

Russia has sustained its force generation through high volunteer pay, survivor benefits and prison recruitment, though regional budget data suggest those incentives are weakening and recruitment is becoming more difficult.

More than 700,000 Russian soldiers have been killed during the nearly-five-year-old war on Ukraine, according to a new analysis, a staggering figure that highlights Moscow’s intent on conquering Ukrainian territory — and Ukraine’s intent on inflicting mass casualties.

The tally, released November 23, was compiled in a joint effort by the news organizations Meduza and Mediazona, which have had a running estimate of Russian casualties — killed and wounded– based largely on probate information.

The new figure includes data from a recent breach of the Russian state statistics agency Rosstat.

Responsibility for that breach was claimed by hackers from groups calling themselves Belarusian Cyber Partisans and Silent Crow, which have made much of the information available to journalists and others.

Combined with estimates for wounded soldiers, the tally puts Russia on track to exceed 2 million overall casualties– a a figure well above the number that Moscow incurred in all the wars it has fought since World War II.

The new tally also largely tracks with rough public estimates provided by Western intelligence and military agencies.

In May, the head of Britain’s main signals intelligence agency — the Government Communications Headquarters — estimated the Russian war dead count to be in excess of 500,00.

In its annual report released the previous month, the Netherlands’ main military intelligence agency estimated that Russia had suffered 1.2 million permanent losses, including more than 500,000 killed, as of the end of 2025.

Russia has been able to keep up its onslaught in Ukraine — which will hit its fifth anniversary in February — in large part because of the extraordinary wages paid to volunteers — men enticed by money — as well as benefits to survivors.

Prison inmates also make a substantial number of Russian soldiers, particularly frontline infantry units.

The financial incentives appear to have tapered off somewhat this year, according to Janis Kluge, a researcher who has tracked recruitment figures based on regional budgets.

The findings suggest Russia authorities are having a harder time recruiting men and keeping up unit staffing on the frontlines.

For its part, Ukraine has also suffered astronomical losses — dead and wounded — defending against the Russian invasion.

Ukraine has not released official figures for years, however, the Washington-based Center for Strategic and International Studies estimated Kyiv’s “permanent” losses — referring to both dead and seriously wounded — to be about 600,000.

That’s an even more staggering figure considering Ukraine’s smaller population.

In comparison with Russia, Ukraine has struggled to keep up its pipeline of men to fight on the frontlines. The Kyiv government has reformed its system for recruiting soldiers, but heavy-handed recruitment tactics — known as “busification” — have also outraged many Ukrainians.

Mike Eckel is a senior international correspondent reporting on political and economic developments in Russia, Ukraine, and around the former Soviet Union, as well as news involving cybercrime and espionage. He’s reported on the ground on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the wars in Chechnya and Georgia, and the 2004 Beslan hostage crisis, as well as the annexation of Crimea in 2014.