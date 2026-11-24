Key Takeaways:

As part of Operation Economic Outcast, the U.S. Treasury has sanctioned more than two dozen Iranian exchange houses, front companies and key personnel in an effort to dismantle the regime’s global shadow banking networks.

The designations, issued under Executive Orders 13902, 13224 and 13871, target entities such as Rahbar Bazargani Nesim Baharan Qeshm Company and several exchange houses that move billions of dollars through front companies in Dubai, Hong Kong and elsewhere to sustain Iran’s remaining foreign trade.

Officials describe the action as further isolation of a regime already under severe economic pressure, aimed at cutting off the last financial lifelines used to repatriate export earnings and fund illicit activities.

Monday, as part of Operation Economic Outcast, the U.S. Department of the Treasury sanctioned over two dozen Iranian exchange houses, front companies, and key personnel in a sweeping effort to disrupt Iran’s global shadow banking networks. As Iran’s economy remains battered by punishing economic sanctions and its oil revenues continue to decline, the regime’s shadow banking facilitators have increasingly failed to repatriate dwindling export earnings while simultaneously enriching themselves by stealing state resources that rightfully belong to the Iranian people.

“Iran’s economy is underwater, and its leaders are panicking,” said Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent. “Iran’s shadow banking system is the last financial lifeline of a bankrupt regime. Treasury will continue dismantling these illicit networks until we have buried the head of the snake.”

Today’s action targets the financial infrastructure that underpins much of Iran’s remaining foreign trade, disrupting the exchange houses, front companies, and facilitators that move billions of dollars through the international financial system to provide the regime access to foreign currency despite comprehensive sanctions.

This action is being taken pursuant to the following Executive Orders (E.O.): E.O. 13902, which targets certain sectors of the Iranian economy, including Iran’s financial sector; E.O. 13224, as amended, a counter-terrorism designation authority; and E.O. 13871, which targets persons operating in various sectors of Iran’s metals industry.

Announced by Secretary Bessent on August 24, 2026, dubbed Economic D-Day, Operation Economic Outcast is severing the remaining economic lifelines that sustain the Iranian regime. Treasury has mapped the networks, facilitators, and financial channels that Iran uses to smuggle oil, evade sanctions, and fund terror. Working with partners across the U.S. government, the European Union, United Kingdom, Gulf partners, and others, Treasury is targeting any source of the regime’s illicit revenue, as well as its sanctions evasion schemes to move funds.

Operation Economic Outcast significantly expanded sanctions risk for those who continue to choose to do business with Iran. Treasury warned that any entity facilitating money laundering or sanctions evasion on behalf of Iran risks being cut off from the U.S. financial system. It also expanded secondary sanctions exposure for those who continue doing business with the Iranian regime and will accelerate the pace of U.S. enforcement.

Iran’s shadow banking system is overseen by the Central Bank of Iran and relies on dozens of Iran-based exchange houses and “rahbar companies,” bank affiliates that manage sanctions evasion networks for their Iran-based clients. Exchange houses and rahbar companies work hand-in-hand to facilitate the financial underpinnings of Iran’s international trade through thousands of front companies in multiple jurisdictions, most prominently, but not exclusively, in Dubai and Hong Kong. Billions of dollars move through the international financial system in this fashion, sustaining the last remnants of Iran’s foreign trade.

Iran-based Rahbar Bazargani Nesim Baharan Qeshm Company (Nesim Baharan) operates as the rahbar company for Bank Sarmayeh and works closely with Iranian exchange houses and their front companies to facilitate transactions on behalf of Bank Sarmayeh’s Iranian clients, which include major Iranian petrochemical companies. Sayyed Mohammad Jalali, Valiollah Hemmati, and Ali Kalhor act as senior officials of Nesim Baharan.

Rahbar Bazargani Nesim Baharan Qeshm Company is being designated pursuant to E.O. 13902 for operating in the financial sector of the Iranian economy. Sayyed Mohammad Jalali, Valiollah Hemmati, and Ali Kalhor are being designated pursuant to E.O. 13902 for having acted or purported to act for or on behalf of, directly or indirectly, Rahbar Bazargani Nesim Baharan Qeshm Company.

Iran-based Mina Fashki and Partners Exchange Company (Fashki Exchange) and Mellat Exchange Company are exchange houses operating within Iran’s shadow banking system. Mina Fashki and Farzad Fashki own and operate Fashki Exchange, while Mahmoud Akhlaghi, Parviz Fazlju, and Mohammad Hossein Abbasi are officials of Mellat Exchange Company.