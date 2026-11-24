By Almudena Martínez-Bordiú

Key Takeaways:

On 4 January 1964 Paul VI became the first modern pope to travel abroad for an explicitly pastoral purpose, inaugurating the era of “apostolic journeys” with a pilgrimage to the Holy Land.

Historian Fr Roberto Regoli explains that these journeys embody a “theology of visibility” in which the pope’s physical presence confirms the faithful more powerfully than speeches, balancing diplomatic addresses with direct encounters at the Church’s geographical and ecclesial peripheries.

Since John Paul II made travel a hallmark of his pontificate, successive popes—including Francis (47 journeys) and Leo XIV (six journeys to 12 countries since May 2025)—have continued the practice as an essential expression of the Petrine ministry.

On Jan. 4, 1964, Paul VI became the first pope in modern history to travel abroad. Although his predecessors had traveled outside of Rome on numerous occasions, it was Paul VI who did so for the first time with an explicitly pastoral purpose.

The destination chosen by the man who would come to be known as “the pilgrim pope” was no coincidence: He traveled to the Holy Land, which he referred to as “the homeland of Jesus Christ.” That historic pilgrimage, announced at the conclusion of the second session of the Second Vatican Council, set a new course for his successors.

A milestone in the history of papal travel

Since then, apostolic journeys have become one of the most significant expressions of the Petrine ministry.

Paul VI “chose the name ‘Paul’ precisely in honor of the Apostle to the Gentiles, St. Paul. Ever since then, papal trips have been referred to specifically as ‘apostolic journeys,’” Italian priest and historian Father Roberto Regoli told EWTN News Español, the Spanish-language sister service of EWTN News. Regoli is president of the Joseph Ratzinger-Benedict XVI Vatican Foundation.

The journey of Paul VI, he noted, “marked a milestone in the history of papal travel.”

‘It’s impossible to imagine a pope who doesn’t travel’

Popes before Paul VI traveled constantly throughout the Middle Ages, Regoli explained: “Like all other courts, the papal court was also itinerant,” although such movements were generally confined to the borders of the Papal States.

Regoli, who is also a professor of the contemporary history of the Church at the Pontifical Gregorian University in Rome, noted that it was not until the modern era that the papal court began to remain permanently in Rome, though there were some exceptions.

In the late 18th century, Pius VI traveled to Vienna “to defend certain religious interests against the aggressive policies of the Habsburg emperor.” His successor, Pius VII, also had to undertake several journeys during the Napoleonic era.

Regoli, who also specializes in the history of the papacy, the Roman Curia, and papal diplomacy, added that “today, it’s impossible to imagine a pope who doesn’t travel.”

The theology of visibility

Nowadays, these trips offer the pontiff an opportunity to encounter the faithful throughout the world without any intermediaries: “They can not only see and hear him but also touch him,” Regoli noted.

According to the priest, this represents “a theology of visibility: The pope’s body [physical presence] speaks more eloquently than any of his speeches.” Furthermore, although each pontiff chooses his destinations based on various criteria, they all share a common purpose: the intention to strengthen their brothers and sisters in the faith.

Some trips, the Italian specialist explained, may have a more political character, “such as when the pope addresses a parliament or the United Nations.” Nevertheless, a well-established pattern is generally followed: “meetings with political and religious authorities, gatherings with Catholic bishops and the Catholic community, visits to places of suffering, and encounters with victims of abuse, a practice that gained prominence particularly during the pontificate of Benedict XVI, who was the first to address this issue in a structured way.”

A journey that moves hearts and draws people

Undoubtedly, the images that will go down in history are the massive Eucharistic celebrations, “the joy-filled encounters with young people, and the pope’s presence at historic sites in each locality.”

“It’s a journey that moves hearts and draws people. Crowds come to meet the pope, not to hear a political or diplomatic speech, but to receive the comfort of words of faith and affirmation for their own personal journey,” he noted.

“All of the pope’s public activity,” he added, “unfolds while maintaining a balance between two core elements: political-diplomatic addresses and the words and gestures of an apostolic pilgrim.”

He noted that the figure of the pope as successor of Peter and his diplomatic role as head of the Vatican City State are two dimensions that “coexist, but, as a general rule, they are not conflated.”

Confirming the baptized in the faith

The Italian priest recalled that St. John Paul II, who carried within himself a concern for strengthening his brothers and sisters in the faith, “made his travels one of the fundamental pillars of his pontificate.”

“The journeys were marked by a distinctive style, a style from which it is no longer possible to depart. The religious geopolitics of the papacy is not focused on numbers but on presence. And its goal is to strengthen everyone, absolutely everyone,” he remarked.

A clear example of this can be seen in the destinations chosen by Pope Francis, who sought to reach geographical and ecclesial peripheries, making his closeness to minority Catholic communities visible.

Over the course of his 12-year pontificate, the Argentine pope undertook 47 apostolic journeys, reaching countries never before visited by any pontiff such as Myanmar, Bahrain, South Sudan, and Mongolia.

For his part, since his election on May 8, 2025, Leo XIV has undertaken six international apostolic journeys, visiting 12 countries. His itinerary has spanned Europe, Africa, and the Middle East, culminating, for the time being, in his longest trip yet: an extensive November tour of South America.

This story was first published by EWTN News Español, the Spanish-language sister service of EWTN News. It has been translated and adapted by EWTN News English.