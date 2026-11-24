By John Cole

Key Takeaways:

Former Vice President Mike Pence praised Senate Majority Leader John Thune for resisting President Trump’s pressure to eliminate the 60-vote filibuster, calling the threshold a deliberate “cooling saucer” that the founders intended for the Senate.

Pennsylvania’s senators reflect the broader debate: Democrat John Fetterman has reversed his earlier call to scrap the rule, while Republican Dave McCormick has softened from firm opposition toward a conditional openness if the agenda is sufficiently large.

With Democrats set to take both chambers in January 2027, some in both parties continue to urge their side to end the filibuster while they still hold or are about to hold the majority, underscoring the rule’s precarious bipartisan support.

(The Center Square) – Former Vice President Mike Pence is lauding U.S. Sen. John Thune for maintaining the upper chamber’s 60-vote threshold to advance legislation, despite pressure from President Donald Trump to scrap the filibuster.

“John Thune is a man of integrity,” Pence said on Thursday night in Philadelphia at the National Constitution Center during an event attended by The Center Square.

Thune, a South Dakota Republican, has served as the U.S. Senate Majority leader since Trump won a second term.

Following Trump’s victory in 2024 and Republicans winning majorities in both the U.S. House and Senate, the president consistently pressured Thune to eliminate the filibuster.

“I personally admire how, in the last two years, John Thune followed the tradition of two prominent Democrats, Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema, and said we are going to preserve the constitutional framework of the Senate in the filibuster and ensure that the Senate remains a unique institution that facilitates consensus,” Pence said. “That was a stand that he took in the last two years.”

Trump has argued that scrapping the filibuster would help him pass portions of his agenda.

“John Thune should not allow the United States Senate to ‘leave town’ until it passes The Save America Act or, far better still, TERMINATES THE FILIBUSTER, where Republicans can then quickly pass everything they ever dreamed of,” Trump wrote in a Truth Social post in late July.

Pence, for his part, said he admired Thune for standing his ground on the matter, while making the case that the 60-vote threshold, although not in the Constitution, was what the founders envisioned for the Senate.

“It is reflective of what the founders conceived of down the [Independence] mall here, and it was that the Senate is not just another version of the House with six-year terms,” Pence said. “The Senate is supposed to be the cooling saucer, where the where the cauldron of the House of Representatives.”

Prior to serving as vice president from 2017-2021 in Trump’s first term and as Indiana’s governor from 2013-2017, Pence was a member of the U.S. House for six terms.

It appears that neither of Pennsylvania’s senators currently supports eliminating the filibuster.

U.S. Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., penned an op-ed in late July where he announced he backs keeping the filibuster in place, despite his previous calls to scrap the 60-vote threshold to advance more of then-President Joe Biden’s agenda.

“Halfway through my first term, I now recognize how important the filibuster is and the state our country would be in without it,” Fetterman wrote in an op-ed for the Washington Post titled “Why I changed my mind about the filibuster.”

While Fetterman called for eliminating the filibuster during his 2022 bid for office, Dave McCormick said he wanted to keep the 60-vote threshold in place during his 2024 campaign for U.S. Senate.

Last year, McCormick told reporters that he did not back a proposal for Republicans to abandon the filibuster to pass a spending plan to fund the government.

“And the reason I wouldn’t is because I wouldn’t support that in the case of the Democrats being a majority or the Republicans being in the majority,” McCormick said in October 2025. “I think once you set the precedent, then you don’t have to check on needing to build some level of bipartisan consensus.”

“I think you’re going to say that you have to live with the consistency on both sides of it,” he added. “In other words, you say whatever your view is on the filibuster, it should be your view regardless of whether you’re in the majority or not.”

Fetterman and McCormick did not respond to requests for comment from The Center Square on Monday.

McCormick also claimed that “if the roles were reversed” and a Democrat were in the White House with majorities in both chambers, he would still vote to keep the government open.

However, the senator appeared to shift his tone throughout 2026, as the president applied pressure to Republicans on the matter.

According to Fideri News Network, McCormick said he understands Trump’s frustration with the SAVE Act not having the 60 votes needed and said that “Republicans have to have 51 Republicans vote to overturn the filibuster and there’s just many Republicans, at least 10 or 14 that wouldn’t do that.”

When asked by the news outlet last month if he was one of them, he said “well, I don’t know.”

“When I was on the campaign trail, I had said we should never eliminate the filibuster. I was particularly worried about Washington, D.C. and Puerto Rico [becoming states] and stacking the Supreme Court. So that’s why I would oppose ending the filibuster,” McCormick said.

“I would not support eliminating the filibuster unless I could see that we are going to do some really big, consequential things, because it’s that kind of thing. Once you do it, you can’t undo it,” he continued. “So it would have to be more than the SAVE America Act. It has to be permitting reform. It has to be a really big agenda because to do that would undo a precedent that has created checks and balances on the majority and the minority.”

“It’s tempting but practically speaking, it’s not going to happen,” he added.

Democrats will hold majorities in both the U.S. House and Senate in January, following victories up and down the ballot in the midterm election earlier this month.

Some Democrats argue they should eliminate the filibuster when they take back the majority, while some Republicans, like Wisconsin’s Ron Johnson, want their party to end the 60-vote threshold to pass some of their priorities before they are in the minority in 2027.

The Center Square is seeking comment from Fetterman and McCormick for their current position on the filibuster.

While Pence is advocating for the filibuster to stay in place, he said he hoped that both parties would work together in the next Congress.

Pence’s appearance in Philadelphia was for a conversation on what conservatism means in the modern era for The Committee of Seventy’s 122nd Anniversary Celebration.