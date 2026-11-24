By Marina Zec

Key Takeaways:

Serbia’s Student List movement criticised a European Parliament draft resolution marking the 35th anniversary of the fall of Vukovar, arguing that it presents a one-sided account by overlooking war crimes, persecution and mass displacement of Serb civilians during Operations Flash and Storm.

The students insisted that responsibility for war crimes must be individual and based on court judgments, and that Serbia’s duty to clarify missing persons must be matched by equal attention to Serb victims.

The draft resolution, due for debate and a Thursday vote, calls on Serbia to open wartime archives, locate graves and pass a law on missing persons, while also condemning the glorification of convicted war criminals and noting that 1,725 cases remain unresolved

Serbia’s student movement, which under the name Student List won the country’s recent parliamentary elections, has criticised a European Parliament’s draft resolution marking the 35th anniversary of the fall of Vukovar in eastern Croatia, calling for adequate recognition of war crimes committed against Serb civilians during the Croatian conflict.

In a statement on the Student List – Students Win website on Monday, it said the resolution does not contribute to an “objective understanding of historical events” or to reconciliation. It argued that the draft resolution overlooks some of the suffering of Serb civilians in Croatia, including killings, persecution and mass displacement, particularly during the Croatian military operations Flash and Storm in 1995.

“Responsibility for war crimes must be individual and established on the basis of evidence and final court judgments, rather than attributed to entire nations,” the students said.

“Serbia has an obligation to cooperate in clarifying the fate of missing persons and establishing responsibility for crimes committed, but the same approach must also apply to Serb victims and crimes committed against them,” the student movement said.

The eastern border town of Vukovar fell to the Yugoslav People’s Army and Serb paramilitaries on November 18, 1991, during the war in Croatia, after which the remaining population was expelled. Two days after the town fell, Croatian prisoners and civilians were taken from Vukovar Hospital to a nearby farm where at least 200 people were executed.

The student movement warned that remembrance of the past should not deepen existing divisions in the region.

“True reconciliation cannot be achieved by imposing one-sided interpretations of the past, but through an honest reckoning with all crimes, regardless of who committed them or against whom,” they added.

The European Parliament was set to debate the resolution on Monday, with a vote scheduled for Thursday. The debate in Strasbourg follows the submission of two motions for a resolution on November 20, commemorating the victims of the siege of Vukovar and the atrocities that followed.

One of the motions, submitted by members of the European People’s Party, EPP, the Socialists and Democrats, S&D, the European Conservatives and Reformists, ECR, and the Greens/EFA, notes that 1,725 cases of missing persons from the war remain unresolved, including 1,341 people whose fate remains unknown and 384 whose deaths have been confirmed but whose burial sites have yet to be located.

It also calls on Serbia to grant access to relevant wartime archives, disclose information about the locations of individual and mass graves, fight against impunity for war crimes and facilitate the identification and return of victims’ remains to their families. The proposal further urges Serbia to adopt its long-announced law on missing persons.

The motion condemns the denial and glorification of war crimes, specifically referring to the public honours paid in Serbia to the convicted war criminal and former Bosnian Serb commander Ratko Mladic at his funeral in Belgrade in September 2026.

It further calls for educational, cultural and commemorative programmes that promote a “fact-based understanding of the Croatian Homeland War and the 1990s”, while encouraging reconciliation and respect for all victims.

The proposal acknowledges the work of the International Criminal Tribunal, ITCY, for the former Yugoslavia in prosecuting crimes committed in Vukovar, but adds that not all those responsible have been brought to justice.

The motion also highlights the peaceful reintegration of Serb-held eastern Croatian into Croatia in 1998 as an example of successful post-war reintegration and the importance of rebuilding trust between communities.