Key Takeaways:

As geospatial AI models such as NASA’s Prithvi, ESA’s Tessera and Google’s experimental planetary engine begin interpreting satellite data for real decisions, the article warns that accurate decoding of labels (for example, a “clear” pixel that may still be snow-covered) is not the same as understanding the user’s purpose.

Drawing on Leibniz’s binary mapping of the I Ching, it illustrates how an exact numerical correspondence can erase original meaning, and applies the lesson to Earth-observation systems where one quality flag may answer different questions for farmers, drought analysts or flood managers.

The piece urges systems to preserve data provenance and definitions, to evaluate models against concrete human decisions rather than abstract decoding accuracy, and to keep responsibility visible so that reusable AI does not silently substitute technical correctness for fitness for purpose.

From the I Ching to satellite AI, the gap between decoding information and understanding its purpose has become a global governance challenge.

A satellite can mark a pixel over a snow-covered farm as “clear.” There may be no cloud in the sky, and the database may be technically correct. But if a farmer asks an AI assistant for the latest view of exposed soil, a system that trusts that one label could return a beautiful image of snow. It would have read the code accurately and answered the wrong question.

The distinction matters more in 2026 than it did a year ago. In May, NASA reported that researchers had demonstrated the Prithvi geospatial AI foundation model on two platforms in orbit. In June, the European Space Agency introduced the Tessera model, trained on Copernicus Sentinel-1 and Sentinel-2 observations. In August, Google Research described an experimental planetary prediction engine intended to automate steps from finding geospatial data to training predictive models. These are different systems at different stages of development. Together they point toward an unmistakable change: machines are being asked not merely to store pictures of Earth but to interpret them for people who must act.

A puzzle from early modern China and Europe helps explain what could go wrong. In the traditional order of the I Ching, or Book of Changes, the first hexagram is Qian, six unbroken lines. Its fifth line evokes a flying dragon. Its sixth warns of the regret that follows an overreaching dragon. Represent every solid line as 1 and every broken line as 0, and Qian becomes 111111: the number 63. The transformation is exact. Where, in that number, is the dragon?

An old disagreement about a perfect code

Gottfried Wilhelm Leibniz worked on binary arithmetic decades before his celebrated 1703 publication. Its appeal was wonderfully practical. A merchant could weigh thirteen ounces with weights of eight, four and one, leaving the two-ounce weight aside. In binary, the selection reads 1101. Each position says whether a particular weight is present; a longer row of positions accommodates larger numbers. In his 1703 explanation of binary arithmetic, Leibniz described the same principle.

The encounter with China came through Joachim Bouvet, a French Jesuit in Beijing who studied the I Ching. Bouvet sent Leibniz a diagram associated with the Chinese thinker Shao Yong, arranging the book’s 64 hexagrams in a square and a circle. Six lines allow 64 possible combinations, from 000000 to 111111. Under a specified ordering and reading direction, the patterns align strikingly with counting from zero to 63.

The qualification is essential. The customary King Wen sequence of the text begins with Qian and then Kun, six broken lines: in this code, 63 followed by zero. It is not a simple ascending numerical table. A 2026 study of Leibniz–Bouvet correspondence revisits how the direction used to read the hexagrams affects the numerical sequence. Even the apparently straightforward task of assigning a number depends on interpretive choices.

Leibniz was fascinated by the correspondence, but his claim went further than the mathematics warranted. He suggested that Chinese commentators had lost the figures’ true meaning and that Europeans had recovered it. His binary table could reproduce the shapes. It could not show that the people who read and wrote about flying dragons were secretly doing arithmetic. A useful mapping between two traditions is not permission to erase the purpose of one of them. The history of the I Ching as a philosophical and interpretive text matters independently of its resemblance to a digital code.

The word “clear” hides a decision

Now return to the hypothetical farmer. The U.S. Geological Survey’s Landsat 8 and 9 documentation defines bit 6 of its QA_PIXEL quality band as “Clear.” A value of 1 means the cloud and dilated-cloud bits are not set. Snow is represented separately, by bit 5. The software has not made a mistake when it labels a snow-covered pixel clear under that definition. The mistake begins when somebody silently converts “not cloud-flagged” into “the soil is visible.”

A competent assistant can avoid this error. It can inspect the snow flag, consider season and location, compare observations across dates, and say plainly when no available image answers the question. But a benchmark that rewards it merely for decoding the clear bit would give it full marks for precisely the failure the farmer needs it to avoid. This is an illustrative test case, not a claim that NASA’s, ESA’s or Google’s recently announced models have made that error.

The stakes are international. The UN Food and Agriculture Organization’s global early-warning system uses satellite-derived indicators, alongside other evidence, to assess crops, vegetation health and drought conditions around the world. What a map must mean to a drought analyst in the Sahel may differ from what a grower in a snowy European valley, a flood official in South Asia or a forestry agency in the Amazon needs to know. They may use some of the same observations while asking materially different questions. A globally reusable model cannot assume that one convenient data label answers all of them.

Test the question, not only the decoding

There is a practical way to narrow that gap. First, systems should preserve the exact definitions, dates, quality indicators and provenance of the data they consume, rather than feeding ambiguous labels to a model as though they were self-explanatory. A 2026 Open Geospatial Consortium testbed report examines how structured quality reports and traceable provenance can travel with Earth-observation products. That is useful engineering groundwork, not a guarantee that an automated conclusion will be right.

Second, evaluation should begin with a human decision. Ask for bare soil, not an abstract “clear” pixel; ask whether a field can be assessed for planting, not whether the image passes one masking rule. Give the system a cloudless snow scene, a field partly obscured by haze and a recent image whose quality flags disagree with the requested purpose. Check whether it chooses appropriate evidence, explains the limits or declines to make a claim the observations cannot support. Repeat those tests in different climates and growing seasons, rather than treating one country’s imagery as a universal benchmark.

Third, responsibility must remain visible as models become easier to reuse. The scientist preparing an image, the company supplying a model and the agency relying on its output have different jobs. A model may recommend a scene; a crop adviser still needs to know whether that recommendation is fit for the decision at hand. Keeping source definitions and a route to challenge an answer is less glamorous than announcing a new planetary model, but it is how such models earn trust outside demonstrations.

None of this diminishes binary arithmetic or the extraordinary promise of geospatial AI. A compact encoding is valuable precisely because it preserves a pattern reliably. The error comes when that success is mistaken for comprehension of a text, a landscape or somebody else’s objective. As satellite models travel across borders and sectors, the question of meaning travels with them.

Leibniz could recover every line of Qian from the number 63. To find out what happened to the dragon, he still had to read the book.