Key Takeaways:

The article argues that Somalia’s and Puntland’s governance failure is driven by the non-institutionalisation of memory: knowledge remains locked in clans and oral custom rather than in transferable records, procedures and professional cadres.

Concrete losses include the 1991 destruction of the Somali National Archives, the degraded and uncatalogued Radio Mogadishu collection, and the near-absence of Somali history from school curricula, which together prevent cumulative administrative capacity.

While customary xeer and al-Shabaab’s own bureaucratic apparatus demonstrate that functional order can persist without formal state memory, the piece concludes that durable, accountable governance requires deliberately building the institutional containers that convert individual and collective knowledge into lasting public capacity.

Participant Testimony and a Critical Review of the Scholarly Evidence

This article examines the proposition that the erosion of institutional memory constitutes a structural cause, rather than a symptom, of governance failure in Somalia and the Federal Member State of Puntland. It is written from a dual position. The author was among the founding figures of the Puntland State of Somalia and served as its first Chief of Staff (Chief of Cabinet), participated in the national reconciliation conferences held inside Somalia and abroad, and worked with the United Nations and the World Bank on Somali reconstruction programmes; that experience is treated here as primary testimony, weighed against the scholarly record rather than corroborated by it. The article tests three claims: that clan-centric elite behaviour suppresses experienced administrative talent; that the displacement of Somali history from school curricula severs successive generations from the country’s own governance record; and that fragmented security institutions lack the organisational continuity on which reform depends. It finds substantial but uneven support. The documentary literature confirms the political economy of suppressed expertise, the destruction of the Somali National Archives and Radio Mogadishu collections, and the curricular displacement identified by Somali education researchers. The participant record qualifies the third claim: as Alice Hills’ study of Somali police development shows, police systems can and do re-form without documentation, drawing on collective and clan memory in place of institutional records. The article argues that the more precise formulation is not that Somalia lost its memory but that memory was rendered non-institutional — carried by persons, lineages and informal practice rather than by the state. It concludes with a research agenda and a set of policy implications addressed to policymakers, educators and civil society, and reflects on the evidentiary status of insider testimony about the institutions one helped to build.

1. Introduction

Somalia has been without a functioning central state apparatus for longer than most of its citizens have been alive. The scholarly literature on that condition is now vast, but it has been organised overwhelmingly around a small set of explanatory variables: clan politics, the political economy of aid, the instrumentalisation of identity, and the failure of externally designed state-building templates. Comparatively little of it treats the loss of the state’s own recorded and remembered knowledge — its institutional memory — as an independent variable in its own right.[1]

This article takes that neglected dimension as its object and argues that the failure to institutionalise knowledge is a distinct and under-theorised mechanism of Somali governance failure. The argument is developed in critical engagement with an earlier policy intervention on the same subject, which advanced a straightforward thesis: that Somali recovery is obstructed by the deliberate or negligent forfeiture of accumulated administrative experience, and by political leaders who treat experienced public servants as competitors rather than assets.[2]

Two clarifications of scope are necessary at the outset. First, this article treats Somalia and Puntland as analytically distinct but empirically entangled political orders. Puntland is a Federal Member State of Somalia; it is also a polity whose founders made strategic and deliberate use of a territorial rather than a clan-named identity in order to establish credibility with external actors.[3]

Treating Puntland as a regional sub-unit of a Somali state, or as a proto-state in waiting, distorts both. Second, the concept of institutional memory is used here in a deliberately restricted sense: the accumulated, transmissible knowledge that an organisation holds about how it has done its work — the precedents, procedures, personnel biographies and failures that allow a successor to act without rediscovering everything from first principles. It is broader than archives and narrower than culture.

The argument proceeds as follows. Section 2 sets out a conceptual framework and a methodological note. Section 3 examines clan-centric governance and the suppression of expertise. Section 4 addresses the destruction of archives and the displacement of historical education. Section 5 analyses security institutions and the limits of the institutional-memory thesis. Section 6 traces the consequences for security, economy and identity. Section 7 assesses customary justice as a form of latent institutional memory. Section 8 develops recommendations; Section 9 states a research agenda; Section 10 concludes.

2. Conceptual Framework and Method

2.1 Institutional memory: definition and scope

Institutional memory is best understood as a property of organisations rather than of populations. An organisation possesses institutional memory when its knowledge of its own practice is stored in forms that survive the departure of the individuals who generated it: records, standards, training pipelines, and the routines that reproduce them. Where those forms are absent, what survives is a different thing — collective memory, held by groups through genealogy, custom and oral transmission.[4]

Hills makes precisely this distinction in the Somali context, observing that police development there is shaped by levels of security, political imperatives, pragmatism, international resources and memories of past practice, with group experience playing a more significant role than institutional memory. In a society that values genealogy and group relationships, she suggests, clan memory may play a role functionally similar to institutional memory.[5]

This distinction structures everything that follows. It implies that the central Somali pathology is not amnesia — Somalis remember a great deal — but the non-institutionalisation of memory. Knowledge held by lineages rather than ministries cannot be audited, transferred across clan boundaries, systematically tested, or made the basis of impersonal public administration. It can be mobilised for reconciliation, as the xeer literature shows, but it cannot easily be mobilised for bureaucratic continuity.

2.2 The state-failure debate and its critics

Any analysis of Somali institutional collapse must situate itself in relation to a contested literature. The orthodox framing, dominant through the 1990s and 2000s, treated Somalia as the paradigmatic failed state and the absence of a central government as equivalent to anarchy. Hagmann and Hoehne challenge this directly, arguing that much of the state-failure literature suffers from serious conceptual flaws: it ignores the variegated types of empirical statehood that exist on the ground; it conflates the absence of central government with anarchy; it creates an unhelpful distinction between ‘accomplished’ and ‘failed’ states; and it is guided by a teleological belief in the convergence of all nation-states.[6]

Menkhaus offers a compatible but differently framed corrective. He argues that over two decades of external institution-building failed to revive a functional central government in part because powerful local interests have a stake in perpetuating weak institutions that facilitate corruption and illicit activity, but that notable successes occurred at the local level, both through municipal authorities and through informal hybrid arrangements combining customary authority, sharia courts, business leaders, women’s market groups and professionals.[7]

For the argument of this article the implication is important and double-edged. If functional governance can exist without a functioning state, then the absence of state institutional memory is less immediately catastrophic than a strong version of the thesis would suggest. But if hybrid arrangements substitute for state institutions indefinitely, then the accumulated knowledge embedded in those arrangements remains dispersed, personal and unaccountable — which is precisely the condition this article diagnoses.

2.3 Method and sources

This article rests on two evidentiary foundations, and it is necessary to state their relationship at the outset. The first is primary testimony. The author was among the founding figures of the Puntland State of Somalia and served as its first Chief of Staff (Chief of Cabinet); he took part in the national reconciliation conferences convened both inside Somalia and abroad; and he worked with the United Nations and the World Bank on Somali reconstruction programmes. That experience supplies direct observation of the institutions, negotiations and administrative practices this article analyses, including the founding consultations at Garoowe in 1998 and the reconciliation processes of the 1990s and 2000s.[8]

The second foundation is the scholarly and documentary literature, reviewed critically and set against that testimony. The literature base is deliberately mixed. Somali scholars writing from within and from the diaspora are set alongside international scholars of the Horn and alongside archival and memory scholars whose work is not Somalia-specific but supplies the conceptual apparatus. Research-institute reporting from the International Crisis Group, the Heritage Institute for Policy Studies, the Danish Institute for International Studies, Interpeace, the Rift Valley Institute, the Overseas Development Institute and Tufts University supplies contemporaneous empirical detail where the peer-reviewed record is thin or slow to publish.

Where the two foundations diverge, the divergence is reported rather than resolved. Three limitations should be stated plainly. First, participant testimony about events in which the author was a principal is necessarily situated testimony: it carries the authority of proximity and the limitations of position, and reviewers and readers should weigh it accordingly. This article names that condition rather than presenting the testimony as disinterested. Second, the scholarly literature is unevenly distributed, with far more published on south-central Somalia and Somaliland than on Puntland, which makes the Puntland testimony comparatively more load-bearing here than the citation density alone would suggest. Third, the causal argument advanced — that memory loss causes governance failure rather than merely accompanying it — is defended as a plausible and productive hypothesis rather than as an established finding.

3. Clan-Centric Governance and the Suppression of Expertise

3.1 The pre-colonial analogy and its limits

Ingiriis frames the contemporary Somali predicament as an empirical paradox: a society that began in pre-colonial clan-states has returned to clan-territorial conflict. His analysis is notable for its criticism of the scholarly mainstream, which, he argues, has continued to applaud the creation of clan-states within the failed Somali state rather than interrogating them.[9]

Conceptualising the contemporary Somali state as analogous to pre-colonial clan-sultanates, he argues that Somalis are reverting to a pre-colonial realm in which each clan sought a state of its own — and, in the contemporary setting, competes to enter into ‘treaties’ with external entities that treat war-torn Somalia as tabula rasa.[10]

The pre-colonial analogy is illuminating but should be handled with care. It captures the logic of fragmented sovereignty; it understates the degree to which contemporary clan politics is itself a product of the post-1969 centralised state. Ingiriis elsewhere traces that genealogy through the rise and collapse of the United Somali Congress, showing that the armed opposition movements of the Cold War era are treated in the existing literature as unidirectional and uniform when in fact they were neither.[11]

What the analogy does establish, for present purposes, is that clan-centric governance is not a residue of tradition but a modern political strategy adopted by elites operating in a specific institutional vacuum.

3.2 The political economy of suppressed expertise

The central governance claim under examination is that Somali and Puntland political leaders prioritise clan loyalty over meritocracy, viewing experienced administrators as threats to their power. The scholarly record supports the substance of this claim, though the mechanism is best described as a political economy rather than a disposition.

Menkhaus locates the persistence of weak institutions in the existence of ‘powerful local interests in perpetuating weak government institutions, facilitating corruption and other illicit activities’. This is a structural account: weak institutions are not a failure of elite coordination but a successful equilibrium for those who profit from them.[12]

The political-marketplace analysis developed for Somalia sharpens the point. One recent study argues that between 2008 and 2011 the political marketplace operated as a violent competitive oligopoly that contributed to famine, while from 2012 a more collusive informal compact produced a status quo that avoided violent conflict and famine but functioned principally to keep external resources flowing in.[13]

Where elite survival depends on the continued flow of external resources rather than on domestic legitimacy, the accumulation of administrative competence is not merely unnecessary; it is destabilising.

The institutional expression of this logic is documented for Puntland specifically. Marchal, in the CERI / Sciences Po social analysis of Puntland, records that the public record of Puntland’s security institutions was low, that clan bias, favouritism and political racketeering were widely spread internally, and that the justice system was not unscathed by those criticisms.[14]

Sofe, surveying 158 respondents across Puntland public institutions alongside key-informant interviews, found lack of leadership commitment, clan representation in the public bureaucracy, a weak justice system and corruption to be the major challenges, and found the studied institutions ineffective against each of eight good-governance indicators measured: efficiency and effectiveness, transparency, responsiveness, participation, accountability, rule of law, equity and consensus.[15]

The pattern is not confined to public administration. Research on humanitarian assistance in Puntland published in the Journal of Financial Crime found corruption at all project stages, including in project granting and humanitarian staff employment, the distortion of project targets and the diversion of projects away from targeted communities, with both governmental and non-governmental actors implicated — project managers and support staff as well as line ministries, parliament and community representatives.[16]

3.3 Federalism as a generator of fragmentation

Somali federalism is often characterised as having devolved into clan enclaves in which regional leaders act as independent rulers. The scholarship suggests a more precise formulation: the federal design was not simply captured by clan interests, it created the incentive structure within which those interests operate.

A recent analysis of ‘who governs’ in Somalia identifies two competing political bargains — an elite deal forged among members of the Somali Federal Government and the Federal Member States, and a civilian deal established directly by al-Shabaab with the citizens under its control — and finds that access to foreign support can undermine the normal taxation–protection relationship between citizen and state, thereby inadvertently providing jihadists with the opportunity to establish alternative forms of order.[17]

Hoehne supplies the ethnographic grounding for the northern case. His study of the political evolution of Somaliland and Puntland, based on extensive fieldwork among communities living between the two polities, describes their efforts to create autonomously governed states of their own, and argues that it is in this contested borderland that the future political order of the Somali states will take shape.[18]

That claim has been vindicated with uncomfortable force by the Las Anod conflict examined in Section 5.3 below.

4. The Destruction of Archives and the Displacement of History

4.1 The archival record and its destruction

The most concrete and least contestable element of the institutional-memory thesis concerns physical destruction. The Somali National Archives was destroyed in January 1991 when the civil war reached Mogadishu, at which point all public institutions were either damaged or destroyed.[19]

The consequences for historical scholarship have been substantial. Researchers working on nineteenth-century Somali nationalism have had to reconstruct their source base from alternative collections: the Kaydka Radio Muqdisho archive, the Kenya National Archives and Documentation Services in Nairobi, the National Archives and Library of Ethiopia in Addis Ababa, the Archivio Centrale dello Stato and the Archivio Ufficio Storico dello Stato Maggiore dell’Esercito in Rome.[20]

The cultural losses were broader still. Museums were stripped of their collections, with items destroyed or sold on the black market; the archives of Somali National Television were destroyed; and the material in Radio Mogadishu’s vaults was specifically targeted.[21]

The Radio Mogadishu archive, established with the station in 1951 and estimated at some thirty-five thousand reels, survived an American bombardment in 1993 that destroyed almost the entire foreign-language section but left the Somali section intact. It was subsequently a target for al-Shabaab, which fired mortars into the station and banned the broadcast of music.[22]

A technical assessment conducted in April 2026, reported by UNESCO, found the Radio Mogadishu archives to be of outstanding national and international significance while highlighting urgent preservation needs: more than 85 per cent of tapes remained in operable condition, approximately 10 per cent had deteriorated significantly through age and physical degradation, and more than 5 per cent had been destroyed or critically damaged by fire and other disasters. The archive also lacked a comprehensive cataloguing system, making content retrieval challenging.[23]

An earlier UNESCO scoping study on Somalia’s culture sector recorded that news and current-affairs programmes had never been archived, that the collection was much disorganised hindering its use, and that the condition of the tapes was deteriorating fast, with some already degenerated beyond repair. It also noted that the archive’s long-serving archivist had been in post since the fall of President Siad Barre in 1991, becoming ‘in part the live memory behind the archives’ — a description that captures this article’s central problem with unusual economy.[24]

The intellectual stakes of these losses are clarified by the wider African archival literature. Stoler argues that archival activity by post-colonial scholars has tended to remain extractive rather than ethnographic, with documents invoked piecemeal to confirm the colonial invention of practices or to underscore cultural claims.[25]

Recent work on African archival loss challenges the reflex that treats African archives as inherently combustible and prescribes external mirroring as the remedy, noting that while loss is real, the standard response can amount to a neo-colonial reoccupation of the archive. Comparative work on Mozambique’s ‘dead archive’ shows that administrative secrecy can be as destructive to institutional memory as physical fire, a caution of direct relevance to Somali record-keeping practice.[26]

Reconstruction efforts are under way. The Centre of Somali Studies at the University of Roma Tre maintains an Archivio Somalia that collects documents and materials gathered by scholars who collaborated with the Somali National University and the Academy of Science, Arts and Literature in Mogadishu, the output of research on Somali language, traditions, society and scientific background conducted since 1970, teaching materials produced during that cooperation and in Somali schools after 1972, and Somali Laws Bulletins from 1950 to 1989.[27]

4.2 The curriculum: exported history, absent nation

The second mechanism of memory loss is curricular. Essa, Abukari and Deusdedit, interviewing curriculum actors in Somalia, found that the history curricula had no relevance to the development of national social identity. The study was anchored in social identity theory and used semi-structured interviews with eleven participants.[28]

One teacher interviewed put the mechanism plainly: the current history curriculum does not discuss Somalia’s history but rather the history of neighbouring countries such as Ethiopia and Kenya, because the curriculum was exported from those countries during the collapse, while curricula exported from Arab states such as Saudi Arabia discussed the history of the Arabian Peninsula. The civil war of 1991, described by the authors as a turning point in the modern history of Somalia, was absent from the curriculum entirely.[29]

The study isolated five themes that participants identified as traits of a good curriculum: relevancy, powerful knowledge, cause and consequence, change and continuity, and difficult history.[30]

A companion study on educators’ perceptions and curriculum history in Somali secondary schools established a significant relationship between those perceptions and the curriculum, and proposed a model to assist policymakers in constructing a curriculum supportive of a Somali national identity. It recommended a humanistic approach to curriculum evaluation in post-conflict contexts, on the grounds that this helps teachers explore people’s perceptions, attitudes and beliefs.[31]

An earlier contribution in Bildhaan: An International Journal of Somali Studies argued that curriculum planners should include courses or case studies dealing with communication, cooperation, reconciliation and problem-solving, using poetry, music, drama and storytelling — the vehicles with which Somalis are familiar from their traditional culture — while textbooks might address underlying issues such as poverty, illiteracy, discrimination and patriarchy that have produced tensions in Somali society.[32]

Research on the connections between European Union peacebuilding education priorities and Somali needs frames the problem structurally: a lack of capacity in rigorous educational design across Somali ministries in South Central, Somaliland and Puntland led to the importation of multiple foreign curricula simultaneously, which did not address Somali history and contemporary conflict drivers and frequently clashed with local values and with each other.[33]

A further study on reducing fragility through youth facilitation of the national education curriculum framework found that curriculum content failed to promote an inclusive or empowering national identity because it was based on a modernist curriculum and competency framework that reproduced forms of cultural violence, and was not well suited to the realities of the majority of Somalis who adhere to pastoral lifestyles. It also found little space for communities, especially young people, to participate in the development of education policy and curriculum.[34]

Research among the Somali diaspora in the United Kingdom adds a participant perspective. In an exploratory case study on peace education as a means of conflict resolution in the national reconciliation process, participants argued that peace education in Somalia lacked local ownership and that its content and values were not incorporated into Somali values, producing suspicion of hidden agendas.[35]

They proposed the inclusion of xeer in peace-education content and emphasised that Somali culture possesses a rich oral tradition expressed through poetry throughout its history, and that including local context would create local ownership and improve the chances of programme success.[36]

Taken together, this literature supports the curricular claim while suggesting that its causal framing requires adjustment. The problem is not primarily that a conscious programme of erasure was executed. It is that the collapse of educational capacity, combined with the well-meaning importation of foreign frameworks, produced the functional equivalent of erasure. The distinction matters politically: accusations of deliberate erasure invite defensiveness and denial, whereas the documented mechanism — capacity collapse, imported curricula, imported textbooks, absent national narrative — invites a remedy.

5. Security Institutions and the Limits of the Memory Thesis

5.1 The police and the resilience of systems without documents

The strongest scholarly challenge to the institutional-memory thesis, and the most productive source of refinement, is Alice Hills’ study of Somalia’s three regional police forces in Stability: International Journal of Security and Development. Hills begins from the observation that police reform is conventionally thought to require a force to break with its past, notably after conflict or regime change, but that in practice most police forces are selectively reconstituted and their development is influenced as much by legacy issues as by international standards filtered through local norms.[37]

Her findings bear directly on the claim that fragmented security institutions lack cohesive institutional memory. She documents that Barre distrusted and emasculated institutions such as the Somali Police Force, leaving only the National Security Service in a position of influence; that Somalia operated under a civil administration for only nine years after the 1969 coup; and that kinship and customary law were always more important organising principles for Somalia’s pastoral-based society than formal institutions.[38]

She then argues that legacy issues, international support and local norms have provided Somali officers with a layered knowledge base that does not rely on institutional memory. Her conclusion is emphatic: while institutional development and technical progress depend on political settlements based on an agreed set of rules, the re-emergence or restructuring of police forces is not contingent on institutional structures or institutional memories — nor on the existence of a formal criminal justice system.[39]

Hills also identifies the mechanism by which reform is captured. Officers, she writes, protect what they value, manipulate what they can use and subvert approaches that offend the sensibilities of their conservative society — a tendency reinforced by the fact that police reform attracts international resources, making it a business opportunity for senior officers as for politicians and businessmen.[40]

The implication is that the institutional-memory thesis must be reformulated rather than abandoned. Somalia’s police did not lose their capacity to police; they lost the organisational forms that would have made that capacity cumulative, transferable and accountable. Police systems are remarkably resilient even when institutions disintegrate and documents are destroyed. But resilience is not the same as continuity, and a system that must reconstitute itself from collective memory after every rupture will reproduce the same conflicts in each generation.

Marchal’s observation on Puntland’s forces retains its force. Unlike Somaliland, where President Cigaal succeeded in disarming clan militias and granting the institutions something close to a monopoly of violence, Puntland had not reached that point; clan bias, favouritism and political racketeering were widely spread internally.[41]

5.2 Security sector reform and the external-resource trap

The contemporary security picture is one of chronic transition. The African Union Transition Mission in Somalia, mandated in April 2022 as a four-phase transition with a gradual handover of security responsibilities to Somali security forces by December 2024, was replaced at the end of that year.[42]

On 27 December 2024 the UN Security Council adopted resolution 2767, endorsing the African Union Peace and Security Council’s decision to replace ATMIS with the African Union Support and Stabilisation Mission in Somalia, authorising African Union member states to take all necessary measures for twelve months from 1 January 2025, including support to the Federal Government in degrading al-Shabaab and ISIL-linked affiliates, and maintaining authorised uniformed personnel at 12,626 until 30 June 2025.[43]

The wider United Nations presence was restructured in parallel, with the United Nations Assistance Mission in Somalia renamed the UN Transitional Assistance Mission in Somalia and a two-phased transition foreseen to conclude by 31 October 2026.[44]

Assessment of these arrangements has been guarded. European Union Agency for Asylum country-of-origin reporting describes the renewal of the African Union mission as crucial to preventing a security vacuum, while noting that perennial funding challenges undermined the mission’s financial sustainability and that the hybrid cost-sharing mechanism remained unclear. It further records that after unleashing its Shabelle offensive, al-Shabaab began to impinge on Mogadishu at the end of March 2025.[45]

The Heritage Institute for Policy Studies’ assessment of security sector reform surveys assistance from the United States, Turkey, the European Union and the United Kingdom and identifies ten ongoing challenges facing reform.[46]

A DCAF study applying a people-centred approach to security sector governance across Burkina Faso, Mali, Somalia and South Sudan concluded that such programming may have engaged with populations and their advocates to varying degrees but had not succeeded in creating a security and justice system that protects people; in the Somali case it found that traditional approaches had not built a system protecting citizens from al-Shabaab and ISIL attacks, displacement, communal clan fighting, the growth of crimes including rape, and the weakening of social cohesion.[47]

A parallel assessment argues that Somali security has passed through different stages and has become a place where certain people use it to oppress their opponents, and that reform will succeed only if the population comes to believe that security institutions work in the interest of the nation rather than of specific persons.[48]

5.3 Las Anod as a stress test

The conflict that began in Las Anod in late 2022 and escalated through 2023 is the clearest recent demonstration of how institutional weakness converts political grievance into violence. Norman’s analysis for the Danish Institute for International Studies describes a Somaliland that had earned the reputation of an island of peace, democracy and stability in the Horn — a narrative, carefully curated over more than three decades, that threatened to come crashing down with every shell landing in the town.[49]

The precipitating events were the killing of the opposition politician Abdifatah Abdullahi Abdi ‘Hadrawi’ by armed gunmen as he left a mosque in Las Anod on 26 December 2022; the eruption of protests directed mostly at Somaliland officials and forces stationed in the town; and the firing of live ammunition by Somaliland forces at stone-throwing demonstrators, reportedly killing as many as twenty. On 3 January 2023, anti-government demonstrations escalated into armed conflict following the police killing of Mohamud Ali Saadle, the bodyguard of an influential local businessman.[50]

Contemporaneous humanitarian reporting records that as of 27 March 2023, despite international mediation attempts, tensions continued to rise and the battle for Las Anod persisted with repeated shelling by Somaliland forces on the clan-controlled city; that the conflict caused hundreds of deaths and injuries, loss of livelihoods and mass displacement; that shelling targeted hospitals and ambulances, killing medical personnel, causing shortages of medical supplies and forcing healthcare units to close; and that over twenty-five thousand school-aged children previously enrolled in Las Anod schools lost access to education.[51]

The significance for this article is twofold. First, the conflict demonstrates that the island-of-stability narrative — itself a form of curated institutional memory — is vulnerable precisely where inclusive governance was shallow. Second, the destruction of schooling in Las Anod is an instance of the curricular problem compounding itself: a generation displaced from formal education is a generation further removed from any institutional record of how the polity was built.

6. Consequences: Security, Economy and Identity

6.1 Al-Shabaab and the governance void

The claim that al-Shabaab exploits governance voids is well supported, but the scholarship refines it in ways that matter. Research by the Overseas Development Institute and the Conflict Sensitivity Analysis Group found that the group’s relationship with civilians is essential to its survival and that it has developed a clear political strategy for engaging with clans and communities.[52]

Al-Shabaab exploits civilian frustration with political exclusion and government neglect, gaining traction with disaffected populations, and plays savvy clan politics by manipulating existing grievances and divides. The report emphasises that al-Shabaab’s civilian governance is more complex and multidimensional than typical portraits imply: it uses services and governance both to incentivise compliance and to enforce its will, with coercion always in the background, and it is not internally homogeneous. Communities voice needs, seek assistance in times of crisis and in certain instances challenge the group’s decisions; clans and communities use this as an opening to negotiate.[53]

The International Crisis Group reaches a parallel conclusion about service provision, noting that some of the basic services al-Shabaab provides rival or outstrip those offered in government-held areas.[54]

Complementary research on non-state armed groups as food-system actors documents the administrative machinery of this alternative order: in zones under its control al-Shabaab has established complex administrative and military structures relying on the cooperation and co-optation of clan elders since the early years of the insurgency, regulating almost every aspect of civilian life through military forces, an intelligence unit, the Shura governing council, a local police (Hisbah), a sophisticated taxation and justice system, and a network of regional and local governing bodies.[55]

Tufts University’s analysis of the 2022 humanitarian crisis had earlier described Somalia as a series of ‘city-states’ controlled by the Federal Government and its allies, surrounded by vast areas under al-Shabaab influence, with the consequence that humanitarian and other international resources are disproportionately focused on urban areas and their immediate hinterlands. It reiterated the recommendation, first made in its 2014 report, that negotiations and provisions be made with al-Shabaab for humanitarian access in the event of further crises.[56]

The striking feature of this literature is that al-Shabaab has built the thing the Federal Government lacks: a functioning, if brutal and extractive, administrative apparatus with its own procedures, personnel and taxation system. An organisation that executes teachers, bans music and prohibits the teaching of Somali history nonetheless accumulates institutional memory more effectively than the state it contests. This is the sharpest available illustration of this article’s thesis.

6.2 Economic stagnation and the humanitarian cascade

Puntland’s economic trajectory illustrates the argument with unusual clarity. Varming, drawing on five months of ethnographic fieldwork in Garoowe, examines how the Puntland administration appeals to a national political subjectivity in order to increase its tax base, arguing that territorial discourses and conflicts play a central role in constituting that subjectivity and claim to statehood.[57]

Her analysis of the Garoowe parking tax and the high levels of suspicion and rejection it generated shows how taxation and the categorisation of urban spaces co-produce the practical and experiential limits of state authority. This is a study of a state attempting to build fiscal legitimacy from below, and it indicates how little institutional infrastructure exists to convert that attempt into durable capacity.[58]

More recent research on land governance in Puntland finds that land disputes remain among the most critical drivers of instability, driven by weak land administration systems, contested public land allocations, widespread informal occupation, and the involvement of armed actors able to mobilise around occupations. The study assessed seven district case studies and the Sheerbi conflict against compliance with Puntland’s Urban Land Management Law.[59]

Acharya, Harding and Harris supply the comparative political-economy explanation for the divergence between the two northern regions. Their model shows why conflicts between pirates and livestock traders can be resolved in Somaliland, where the ratio of economic interests favours the productive sector and traditional institutions promote income-sharing between groups, but not in Puntland, where those conditions do not hold.[60]

Their finding that Puntland remains an economically fragmented, conflict-ridden society with high levels of violence and weak state institutions is the empirical core of any account of why the same institutional template produced different outcomes in the two polities.[61]

The humanitarian record illustrates how governance failure compounds itself. The 2022–2023 crisis, driven by drought, conflict and fragile governance, produced an unprecedented series of failed rainy seasons and significant excess mortality; humanitarian aid contributions reached over US$2.2 billion in 2022, and the international response, though slow to start, was only part of the story, since Somali capacities to respond were also vital — yet remain poorly understood.[62]

Brookings’ assessment of Somalia’s challenges in 2023 recorded that at least 6.7 million Somalis, almost half of the 17.1 million population, faced acute food insecurity, with 300,000 expected to experience famine that spring and more than half a million children suffering severe malnutrition — 173,000 more than during the 2011 famine.[63]

The political-marketplace analysis discussed in Section 3.2 argues that the post-2012 political compact avoided famine in 2017 precisely by keeping external resources flowing, while benefiting from the maintenance of a large displaced population in permanent precarity as a source of aid and labour.[64]

The diaspora literature offers a partial counterweight. Research on Somali diaspora women and homeland rebuilding documents how financial and non-financial remittances — intellectual capital, social capital, advocacy, political capital and voluntarism — provide lifelines for families and support community development, while noting that these contributions are poorly documented and that their potential has not been fully harnessed.[65]

Joanna Lewis’ study of Somali diaspora women examines refugees’ resilience and rebuilding after conflict; Institute for Security Studies work on the Somali diaspora’s options for post-conflict reconstruction assesses the challenges and opportunities for diaspora participation; and IOM reporting on diaspora professionals returning under the Migration for Development in Africa initiative, with over five hundred diaspora professionals from eighteen countries, 165 Somali experts and 175 interns participating since 2008, indicates a channel through which institutional knowledge can be re-imported.[66]

6.3 Shared identity and the institutional production of belonging

The proposition that clan-based administrations erase a shared Somali identity, replacing it with fragmented loyalties, requires both confirmation and a necessary complication. Abdi Ismail Samatar, writing on Somali reconstruction and the community-owned Amoud University, argues that Somalia’s shared cultural values were necessary but insufficient as a basis for national cohesion, and that public institutions are the key to sustaining shared values and forging an inclusive identity.[67]

His claim that local, community-owned institutions catering to common rather than sectarian interests could mark the birth of a new Somalia, and that the critical factor is creating institutions that constrain sectarian entrepreneurs while strengthening shared values and hopes, is directly relevant: shared identity is an output of institutions, not a substitute for them.[68]

The identity question has been integral to the Somali educational policy failures documented above. It is worth noting the parallel in the mass literacy campaign of the early 1970s, which through mass education programmes, mobile teaching units and the use of radio and printed materials dramatically increased literacy rates in a short period and helped promote a shared national identity grounded in a common written language.[69]

7. Customary Justice as Latent Institutional Memory

The most instructive body of evidence for this article’s argument concerns xeer, the Somali system of customary justice. Xeer plays a central role in Somali society as an avenue for dispute resolution, coexisting with formal state-backed courts and operating through clan elders who draw on precedent, sharia and bilateral oral agreements between clans to adjudicate disputes and prescribe resolutions.[70]

Peterson and Zaki emphasise that xeer holds particular significance in rural areas and areas of limited state capacity where state courts may be inaccessible, providing a cost-effective and expeditious alternative, and that it experienced a resurgence following the collapse of the state in 1991, acting as a stabilising force widely used to resolve conflicts between individuals, families and clans.[71]

The point for the institutional-memory argument is that xeer is a functioning, rule-governed, precedent-based system of social regulation that has survived state collapse precisely because its knowledge is stored in oral and relational form rather than in documents. Earlier research on customary dispute resolution in Somalia identifies three forms of the xeer system — negotiation, mediation and arbitration — and argues that arbitration, the least researched, is the most commonly used; that xeer is an alternative dispute resolution system facilitating reconciliation and promoting restorative justice; that arbitration within it is relatively simple, familiar, transparent and accessible; and that success is contingent on the participation of victims, perpetrators and community.[72]

Research on working with traditional leaders describes elders as the guarantors of peace and stability and xeer as the glue that prevents a collapse into anarchy, with cases adjudicated at the lowest appropriate genealogical level — commencing with the nuclear family, then the extended family, through to sub-clan and clan levels — and outcomes determined by a jury of elders with reference to xeer rules and to what is deemed in the best interests of the group rather than of the individuals involved.[73]

IDLO’s study of Alternative Dispute Resolution Centres in Somalia provides quantitative grounding: review of case files showed xeer to be the prevalent method used to resolve disputes across all centres, though with regional variation — in Benadir, 83 per cent of disputes were resolved using xeer, 7 per cent by a mix of xeer and sharia and 1 per cent using sharia alone, while in Puntland xeer prevailed slightly at 57 per cent with sharia commonly used across all types of disputes at 34 per cent and 6 per cent resolved by a mix of both.[74]

The literature is also clear about xeer’s limits and about how those limits relate to institutional design. Peterson and Zaki note that the bilateral nature of xeer, based on agreements between lineage groups, results in unequal treatment, since the relative power of each group influences the outcomes and enforcement of decisions, and that these issues contribute to a view among rule of law practitioners and Somalis alike that xeer may provide short-term stabilisation but is incompatible with long-term solutions and international human rights standards.[75]

The standard view is that women are broadly excluded from proceedings and receive unfair treatment partly as a result of that exclusion, with previous research documenting women’s exclusion and lack of voice within xeer, including particularly the exclusion of female survivors of sexual assault.[76]

Research on the reinvigoration of Somali traditional justice through inclusive approaches records that historically women and minority groups such as Bantu communities and agrarian Somalis suffered discrimination within these processes and were not permitted a voice, and that in some areas of southern Somalia warlords and their military power superseded traditional respect for elders, while in al-Shabaab-controlled areas only sharia was followed.[77]

That programme aimed to build elders’ capacity to mediate conflicts focused on root causes in a way compatible with human rights standards, promoting the inclusion of women, youth and other underrepresented groups.[78]

This is, in effect, an attempt to write down, standardise and humanise a body of oral precedent so that it can survive and be subject to scrutiny. It is the most concrete available model of the reform this article recommends, and it suggests the appropriate policy posture: xeer is neither a substitute for state institutions nor a relic to be superseded, but a living repository of Somali governance knowledge that can be selectively codified, reformed and linked to formal structures.

8. Recommendations

The recommendations below derive from the evidence reviewed and are stated in a form that identifies the evidentiary basis for each. They should be read as proposals for debate rather than as settled prescriptions.

8.1 Archives, records and documentary heritage

· Complete the digitisation and cataloguing of Radio Mogadishu’s archives and prioritise the degraded remainder, in view of the assessed condition of the collection.

· Establish a national records-management framework with retention schedules and mandatory transfer, informed by the comparative evidence on how administrative secrecy erodes institutional memory even where records physically survive.

· Coordinate with foreign holdings — the Centro Studi Somali at Roma Tre, which holds materials gathered with the Somali National University and Somali Laws Bulletins from 1950 to 1989, and comparable collections elsewhere — to reconstitute the national record.

· Treat archival reconstruction as a sovereignty project rather than an aid project, given the critique that externally driven digitisation can amount to a reoccupation of African archival material.

8.2 Education and curriculum

· Rebuild national history curriculum capacity rather than importing another foreign framework; the documented failure is one of capacity in educational design as much as of content.

· Adopt the curriculum principles identified by Somali education researchers: relevance, powerful knowledge, cause and consequence, change and continuity, and the treatment of difficult history — treating the 1991 collapse as subject matter rather than as an absence.

· Use the traditional vehicles of poetry, drama, music and storytelling, which Somali peace-education participants identified as the route to local ownership and the antidote to suspicion of hidden agendas.

· Restore access to education in conflict-affected areas as an urgent priority in its own right, given the loss of schooling for more than twenty-five thousand children in Las Anod alone.

8.3 Public administration and appointment

· Establish independent oversight of senior appointments with published competence criteria, addressing the finding that clan representation in the public bureaucracy and a weak justice system are principal obstacles to good governance in Puntland.

· Build a professional civil-service cadre with formal induction, records and career progression — the institutional forms that convert individual competence into organisational memory.

· Recognise that suppression of experienced officials is an equilibrium rather than an accident, and therefore that transparency and audit capacity are the levers most likely to disturb it.

8.4 Justice and customary law

· Support the codification of xeer procedures in written form while preserving local ownership and the community character of the process.

· Mandate and resource the inclusion of women, youth and minority groups in customary proceedings, since exclusion undermines both the fairness and the legitimacy of the system.

· Link customary and formal justice through recognised referral pathways and shared case documentation, so that precedents accumulate rather than dissipate.

8.5 Security institutions

· Prioritise documentation, records and training pipelines within Somali and Puntland security forces, on the evidence that technical progress depends on political settlements but that continuity depends on records.

· Ring-fence reform budgets and functions from the predation of senior officers and politicians that the police-development literature identifies as the central obstacle.

· Sequence external support to the transition beyond ATMIS and AUSSOM around the construction of Somali institutional capacity rather than the delivery of capability alone.

8.6 Engagement and external actors

· Test discreet channels to al-Shabaab for humanitarian access and local ceasefires, on the evidence that the group provides services that rival or outstrip those in government-held areas, and that this has been recommended by the International Crisis Group and reiterated in humanitarian analysis.

· Support clan elders as insider-partial mediators, given the documented role of elders in micro-level negotiation between al-Shabaab and the Federal Government.

· Align external assistance with Somali-led reform priorities rather than template-driven programmes, in line with the finding that effective external support for local governance has been carefully calibrated and based on close contextual knowledge.

· Invest in diaspora knowledge transfer through structured return programmes, building on the evidence that these mechanisms are poorly documented but demonstrably active.

9. A Research Agenda

The most striking finding of this review is how thin the direct scholarly literature on institutional memory in Somalia remains, relative to the confidence with which the topic is discussed in policy settings. The following are the gaps whose filling would most improve the evidentiary base.

1. A quantitative baseline for the Somali civil service. No systematic study was located that measures the age distribution, tenure, professional formation or turnover of Somali federal and Puntland civil servants — the fundamental parameters of institutional memory. This is the single highest-value empirical gap.

2. Puntland-specific institutional research. The literature is heavily weighted toward south-central Somalia and Somaliland. Puntland’s administrative record deserves study in its own right, and the comparative design implied by Acharya, Harding and Harris — twin northern polities, divergent outcomes — is unusually well suited to isolating the effects of institutional continuity.[79]

3. Archival provenance and recovery. A systematic census of what Somali public records survive, where they are held, and in what condition — building on the UNESCO assessment of the Radio Mogadishu collections and on the foreign holdings documented by the Centro Studi Somali — would convert anecdote into evidence.

4. Curriculum content analysis. The claim that Somali history is absent from schooling rests on a small number of qualitative studies. A systematic content analysis of currently used textbooks across federal, Puntland and Somaliland school systems would establish the measure of the displacement.

5. Memory and the non-state order. How al-Shabaab stores, transmits and applies administrative knowledge is almost entirely unstudied, yet it bears directly on the central comparison of this article. Comparable questions apply to xeer-begti precedent.

6. The diaspora as a memory channel. The transfer of institutional knowledge through return migration is documented anecdotally and under-measured. What proportion of returning professionals remain, in what roles, and with what effect on the institutions they join?

10. Conclusion

This article set out to test a proposition: that Somalia and Puntland have forfeited institutional memory, and that this forfeiture is a cause rather than merely a symptom of their governance crisis. The scholarly evidence reviewed here supports a refined version of that claim.

It supports the diagnosis of suppressed expertise. Menkhaus’ account of powerful interests in perpetuating weak institutions, the political-marketplace analysis, Sofe’s survey evidence from Puntland’s public sector, research on corruption in humanitarian assistance there, and Marchal’s documentation of clan bias and political racketeering all converge on the same finding: administrative competence is not rewarded and is often feared.

It supports the diagnosis of documentary and curricular loss even more strongly. The Somali National Archives was destroyed in January 1991. Radio Mogadishu’s collection is degraded, incompletely catalogued and partly irreplaceable. Somali history is substantially absent from Somali schools, displaced by imported textbooks and curricula. The causal mechanism is better described as capacity collapse compounded by well-intentioned importation than as deliberate erasure — a distinction with practical consequences for how the problem can be addressed.

It only partially supports the diagnosis of security institutional loss, and the qualification is important. Hills’ study shows that Somali police systems re-formed without documentation and without institutional memory, drawing on collective and clan knowledge. The loss was not of capability but of cumulative, transferable, auditable form — which is precisely why each generation of reform begins again from the beginning, and why the police development literature identifies the predation of senior officers and politicians, rather than the absence of archives, as the central obstacle.

The synthesis that emerges is this: Somalia did not lose its memory. It lost the institutional containers in which memory becomes administrative capacity. Xeer survived because it was relational; al-Shabaab’s bureaucratic apparatus functions because it is organisational and extractive; the Somali state failed to accumulate because the incentives of its elite rewarded dispersion. The reform task is therefore not the recovery of a lost past — a project that borders on nostalgia — but the construction of institutions capable of holding what is known, transmitting it to successors, and submitting it to scrutiny.

Abdi Ismail Samatar’s observation remains the surest guide to what this requires: that public institutions are the key to sustaining shared values and forging an inclusive identity, and that the critical task is to create institutions that constrain sectarian entrepreneurs while strengthening shared values and hopes.[80]

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Endnotes:

For the foundational statement of the state-failure framing and its limits, see Ken Menkhaus, ‘State Failure, State-Building, and Prospects for a “Functional Failed State” in Somalia’, The ANNALS of the American Academy of Political and Social Science, 656:1 (2014), 154–172; and Tobias Hagmann and Markus V. Hoehne, ‘Failures of the State Failure Debate: Evidence from the Somali Territories’, Journal of International Development, 21:1 (2009), pp. 42–57. Ismail H. Warsame, ‘Addressing the Erosion of Institutional Memory and Governance in Somalia and Puntland’, Warsame Policy & Media Network, 7 February 2025. The present article retains that document’s central question while replacing its evidentiary basis, and it modifies several of its conclusions in light of the scholarly record. Roland Marchal, The Puntland State of Somalia: A Tentative Social Analysis (Paris: CERI / Sciences Po, 2010), 14–15; Markus V. Hoehne, ‘Mimesis and Mimicry in Dynamics of State and Identity Formation in Northern Somalia’, Africa 79, no. 2 (2009): 252–81; Markus V. Hoehne, Between Somaliland and Puntland: Marginalization, Militarization and Conflicting Political Visions (Nairobi: Rift Valley Institute, 2015), 1–12. Alice Hills, ‘Remembrance of Things Past: Somali Roads to Police Development’, Stability: International Journal of Security and Development 3, no. 1 (2014): art. 11, 2. On the general relationship between archives, memory, and the state, see Ann Laura Stoler, ‘Colonial Archives and the Arts of Governance’, Archival Science 2 (2002): 87–109; and Achille Mbembe, ‘The Power of the Archive and Its Limits’, in Refiguring the Archive, ed. Carolyn Hamilton et al. (Dordrecht: Kluwer, 2002), 19–26. Hills, ‘Remembrance of Things Past’, pp. 1–3, 8. Hagmann and Hoehne, ‘Failures of the State Failure Debate’, p. 42. Reviewing the distinct trajectories of the Somali-inhabited territories, the authors argue that state formation in Africa contradicts central tenets of the state-failure debate and that external interventions should recognise and engage with sub-national political entities (ibid., pp. 52–55). Menkhaus, ‘State Failure, State-Building, and Prospects for a “Functional Failed State”‘, abstract and pp. 167–169. The concept of the ‘functional failed state’ captures the paradox of a polity that fails by formal criteria while generating substantial informal order. The author’s account of these events has also been developed in a body of published commentary and editorial writing on Somali governance, civil war and reconciliation, which is drawn on here as an extension of the primary record rather than as a separate source. Ingiriis, ‘From Pre-Colonial Past to the Post-Colonial Present’, pp. 55–56. ibid., p. 56. Ingiriis grounds the argument in a range of primary sources, noting that Somali clans are determined to come to terms with the state collapse by averting the return to political power of the military regime, which was led by one clan-based leadership and denied any equal power- and resource-sharing framework. Mohamed Haji Ingiriis, ‘From Grievance to Greed in Somalia: The Formation, Failure, and Fall of the United Somali Congress (1989–91)’, Cahiers d’études africaines, no. 235 (2019): 783–814. Menkhaus, ‘State Failure, State-Building, and Prospects for a “Functional Failed State”‘, abstract. A competent civil service with institutional memory is, on this reading, a direct threat to rent-seeking precisely because it can audit, remember and compare. Susanne Jaspars, Nisar Majid, and Guhad M. Adan, ‘Somalia’s Evolving Political Market Place: From Famine and Humanitarian Crisis to Permanent Precarity’, Journal of Modern African Studies 61, no. 3 (2023): 343–66, at 343. The framework derives from Alex de Waal’s work on the political marketplace; the article further argues that the arrangement benefits from the maintenance of a large displaced population in permanent precarity as a source of aid and labour. Marchal, The Puntland State of Somalia, p. 36. Marchal also notes that Puntland had not, unlike Somaliland under President Cigaal, succeeded in disarming clan militias or granting its institutions anything approaching a monopoly of violence (ibid.). Abdi Ali Sofe, ‘The Practice of Public Sector Governance in Somalia: The Case of Puntland’, Public Policy and Administration Research 8, no. 1 (2018): abstract and findings. The study combined self-administered questionnaires with six purposively selected key-informant interviews. Abdinur Abdirisak Sofe, ‘Assessment of Corruption in the Humanitarian Assistance in Puntland State of Somalia’, Journal of Financial Crime 27, no. 1 (2020): 104–118, at 104. Where appointment is a currency, the résumé is a liability. Aisha Ahmad, Tanya Bandula-Irwin, and Mohamed Ibrahim, ‘Who Governs? State versus Jihadist Political Order in Somalia’, Journal of Eastern African Studies 16, no. 1 (2022): 68–91, at 68. The findings reveal that foreign support can undermine the normal taxation–protection relationship and can also inadvertently provide jihadists with an opportunity to establish alternative forms of order. Hoehne, Between Somaliland and Puntland, 1–4. The study generated considerable debate among Somali studies scholars; see the endorsements reproduced in the front matter, including those of Redie Bereketeab (Nordic Africa Institute) and Afyare Elmi (Qatar University). Mohamed Haji Abdullahi ‘Ingiriis’, ‘Founding, Forming, and Formulating a Nation: The Genesis and Genealogies of Modern Somali Nationalism, 1887–1920’ (MLitt thesis, University of Oxford, 2022), 59–61 and 112. The study notes that since the state collapse historians have largely been unable to work on the history of Somali society, partly because contemporary crisis analysis proved more immediately relevant and partly because the destruction of the national archive made archival fieldwork extraordinarily difficult. Ingiriis, ‘Founding, Forming, and Formulating a Nation’, 60. The same study observes, following Mbembe, that the archive has inherent limits in preserving memory and holding the past, and follows Karin Barber in arguing that writing per se is not what confers textuality — a point of some importance for a society whose principal historical record is oral. United Nations Sustainable Development Group, ‘Radio Mogadishu: Saving History for the Future’, February 2023. The report records that the station closed soon after the start of the civil war, that its premises fell into the hands of warring factions, and that in 1993 the archives sustained damage during clashes between one of the factions and international peacekeepers. United Nations UNifeed, ‘Somalia / Radio Mogadishu Archive Digitization’, 16 November 2013, including the account of Col. Abshir Hasshi Ali on the rationale for protecting the collection. UNESCO, ‘Protecting Somalia’s Documentary Heritage: UNESCO Supports Somali Memory Institutions’, 22 June 2026. UNESCO, Scoping Study on the Culture Sector in Somalia (Paris: UNESCO, 2013), section on Radio Mogadishu. The study also notes that written documents in Somali date only from 1972, when Somali acquired a standardised orthography, which increases the relative importance of the oral and broadcast record. Stoler, ‘Colonial Archives and the Arts of Governance’, p. 87. Edwina D. Ashie-Nikoi, ‘Out of the Ashes: Rethinking Loss in the African Archive’, Social Dynamics 50, no. 1 (2024): 26–42; and ‘The Dead Archive: Governance and Institutional Memory in Independent Mozambique’, Africa 91, no. 3 (2021): abstract [author unattributed in source consulted]. The Mozambican study finds that the multiparty democratic period has seen an exacerbation of administrative secrecy producing less transparent and communicative archival practices. Centro Studi Somali, University of Roma Tre, ‘The Project’, Archivio Somalia, hosted in the Archivio Aperto di Ateneo. The significance of such foreign holdings was recognised early: John William Johnson, The Role of Foreign Collections of Somalia in Preserving and Rebuilding the Somali National Heritage (Rome: Centro Studi Somali, 1993), which argues that foreign collections have a substantial role to play in preserving and rebuilding the national heritage after the losses of 1991. Fawzia Osman Essa, Abdulai Abukari, and Byabashaija Deusdedit, ‘Post-War and Development of a Historical Curriculum in Somalia’, Scholars Journal of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences 9, no. 10 (2021): 489–501, at 489. ibid., findings, quoting Teacher 2. The authors observe that since these foreign contents and textbooks do not reflect the Somali context, they also do not highlight the clan system prevalent in the region. ibid., abstract. The authors conclude that establishing a national relevant curriculum may encourage national identity and patriotism, and that poor curriculum and inadequate pedagogical practices undermine the merit of the history curriculum as a timely educational intervention. Fawzia Osman Essa, Abdulai Abukari, and Byabashaija Deusdedit, ‘Educators’ Perceptions and Curriculum History in Somalia’, Scholars Journal of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences 9, no. 9 (2021): 417–21. Survey questionnaire and interview schedule data were analysed using descriptive statistics and chi-square tests, with thematic synthesis for qualitative material. Lee Cassanelli and Farah Sheikh Abdikadir, ‘Somalia: Education in Transition’, Bildhaan: An International Journal of Somali Studies 7 (2008): 91–125, section on education for problem solving. Alexandra Lewis and Neil Winn, ‘Understanding the Connections between the EU Global Strategy and Somali Peacebuilding Education Needs and Priorities: A Study Grounded Within a New Barbarism Framework’ (London: UCL Institute of Education and University of Leeds, n.d.), abstract. Neven Knezevic and W. Glenn Smith, ‘Reducing Fragility and Supporting Peacebuilding Through Youth Facilitation of the National Education Curriculum Framework in Somalia: Achievements, Challenges, and Lessons Learned’ (Nairobi: UNICEF Eastern and Southern Africa Regional Office, 2015), findings. The study also identifies weak governance and corruption as fuelling predatory governance dynamics that in turn promote negative and sometimes violent or criminal behaviour among youth. Moalin Yahya, ‘UK Somali Diaspora Perspectives on Peace Education as Means of Conflict Resolution on the National Reconciliation Process in Somalia: An Exploratory Case Study’ (PhD thesis, University of Northampton, 2020), 229–30. ibid., p. 230. Participants also proposed tailored, culturally sensitive training for peace education providers on the changing political dynamics and history of the conflict in Somalia. Hills, ‘Remembrance of Things Past’, p. 1. Hills, ‘Remembrance of Things Past’, 4–5. ibid., p. 8. Hills also observes that police systems may disintegrate and their documents may be destroyed while police systems themselves prove remarkably resilient, and that Somalia’s experience offers insight into the nature of institutional memory in the absence of documentation and line ministries (ibid., p. 10). ibid., p. 8. The formulation of the reformer’s real challenge is hers: how to protect the institutional development now associated with professional and modern policing from the predations of other officers and politicians (ibid.). Marchal, The Puntland State of Somalia, 35. International Peace Institute, ATMIS Transition and Post-ATMIS Security Arrangements in Somalia (New York: IPI, October 2024), 2. UN Security Council, Resolution 2767 (2024), adopted at the 9828th meeting, 27 December 2024, by 14 votes in favour to none against, with one abstention (United States). The Council welcomed progress by Somalia in assuming progressively greater responsibility for its national security, including Somali security forces taking over responsibilities from 7,000 drawn-down ATMIS personnel since 2022. United Nations, ‘The Situation in Somalia’, in Reports of the Secretary-General on the Situation in Somalia and Related Security Council Practice, 27th Supplement (New York: United Nations, 2025), 1–2. European Union Agency for Asylum, Country of Origin Information Report: Somalia — Security Situation (Valletta: EUAA, May 2025), paras. 59–63. Heritage Institute for Policy Studies, Security Sector Reform in Somalia (Mogadishu: HIPS, January 2023), introduction and findings. DCAF, People-centred Approach to Security Sector Governance and Reform (Geneva: DCAF, March 2023), findings, including interview material from a Somali community leader. Mohameddeq Ali Abdi, ‘Reforming the Heart of Somalia’s Security Sector’, Security Science Journal 3, no. 2 (2022): abstract, https://doi.org/10.37458/ssj.3.2.3. Jethro Norman, ‘Conflict in Las Anod and Crisis in Somaliland: External Investment, Intensifying Internal Competition, and the Struggle for Narrative’ (Copenhagen: Danish Institute for International Studies, 9 March 2023), opening section. ibid. Norman frames the conflict under three headings: external investment, intensifying internal competition, and the struggle for narrative — locating it in the same political economy analysed elsewhere in this article. ACAPS, Thematic Report: Somalia — Key Crises to Watch in 2023 (Geneva: ACAPS, April 2023), section on Las Anod, citing Garowe Online, Al Jazeera, and OCHA reporting. ODI and Conflict Sensitivity Analysis Group, Exploring the Relationship between Al-Shabab and Civilians in Areas under its Control (London: ODI, July 2023), executive findings. ibid., section 3 on al-Shabaab civilian governance. The report defines civilian governance as a set of tactics and tools allowing the group to exert control over civilian behaviour, and stresses that while much media focus is on violence and the strict sharia it seeks to impose, the repertoire is considerably broader. International Crisis Group, Considering Political Engagement with Al-Shabaab in Somalia, Africa Report No. 309 (Brussels: ICG, 21 June 2022), executive summary. Denise Ripamonti et al., ‘Non-state Armed Groups as Food System Actors in Somalia and Haiti’, Conflict, Security & Development 24, no. 4 (2024): 339–67, at n. 45 and accompanying text. The study records that notwithstanding territorial losses the group has retained the capability to carry out complex attacks across the country from rural strongholds, with Jilib in Middle Juba serving as its main base. Feinstein International Center, Another Humanitarian (and Political) Crisis in Somalia in 2022 (Medford, MA: Tufts University, June 2022), 6–9. Kirstine Strøh Varming, The Experiential Limits of the State: Territory and Taxation in Garoowe, Puntland, DIIS Working Paper 2017:7 (Copenhagen: Danish Institute for International Studies, 2017), abstract. ibid. Varming argues that practices and discourses related to Puntland’s territorial control contribute to the material, discursive and symbolic constitution of the state, and connects the case to the broader literature on authority and statehood in the Somali territories. Mohamed Musse Mohamed Kalakaan, ‘Strengthening Local Governance for Sustainable Land Conflict Management in Puntland: Evidence from Seven District Case Studies’, International Journal of Geopolitics and Governance 5, no. 1 (2026): 109–118, at 109. The law in question is Puntland’s Urban Land Management Law (Law No. 2 of 25 August 2020). Avidit Acharya, Robin Harding, and J. Andrew Harris, ‘Security in the Absence of a State: Traditional Authority, Livestock Trading, and Maritime Piracy in Northern Somalia’, Journal of Theoretical Politics 32, no. 4 (2020): abstract, https://doi.org/10.1177/0951629820941110. ibid. The authors note that clan leaders in Somaliland have been able to find ways of cooperating, building an agreement that has begun to resemble a formal state, by promoting a traditional system of cooperative income sharing going back to pre-colonial times. Humanitarian Outcomes and the UK Humanitarian Innovation Hub, Somali Capacities to Respond to Crisis Are Changing: How Are Humanitarian Actors Responding? (London: Humanitarian Outcomes, October 2023), 1–2. Brookings Institution, ‘Somalia’s Challenges in 2023’ (Washington, DC: Brookings Institution, 27 January 2023). The assessment also notes that the uprisings against al-Shabaab from mid-2022 were backed with far greater resolve by the government of President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud than by his predecessor, while the deep political fissures that defined Farmaajo’s rule persisted. Jaspars, Majid, and Adan, ‘Somalia’s Evolving Political Market Place’, 343–66. Stefan Gröschl, ‘Challenges for Diaspora Women to Rebuild Their Homeland: The Case of Somalia’, International Migration Review 59, no. 4 (2025): abstract, https://doi.org/10.1177/01979183241265001. The study is based on interviews with Somali diaspora women and members of relevant Somali ministries and governmental bodies. Joanna Lewis, Women of the Somali Diaspora: Refugees, Resilience, and Rebuilding after Conflict (Oxford: Oxford University Press, 2021); Mashaka Lewela, The Somali Diaspora: Options for Post-conflict Reconstruction, ISS Situation Report (Nairobi: Institute for Security Studies, 5 November 2012); IOM, ‘Somalis in the Diaspora Rebuilding Their Country through Knowledge and Skills Transfer’, 15 December 2023. Abdi Ismail Samatar, ‘Somali Reconstruction and Local Initiative: Amoud University’, World Development 29, no. 4 (2001): 641–56, at 641. ibid., p. 645 and conclusion. Samatar observes that all internationally sponsored reconciliation conferences premised on the centrality of the clan failed, and that no one could have predicted Somalia’s disintegration into clan fiefdoms given that the country was thought to be one of the most homogeneous nation-states in Africa. UNESCO, ‘Protecting Somalia’s Documentary Heritage’ (2026), background section. The campaign represents the last sustained exercise in Somali state-led identity construction, and its collapse is part of what the curriculum literature has been documenting ever since. Brenton D. Peterson and Manar Zaki, Reforming Somali Customary Justice: Pathways to Adapting Xeer Procedures and Practices (The Hague: Clingendael Institute and Knowledge Platform Security & Rule of Law, 2023), introduction. ibid. The authors note that despite criticism for perceived incompatibility with individual rights and gender bias, xeer remains widely used and trusted, and that many Somalis appreciate the speed and ease with which disputes can be resolved. Mahdi Abdile, ‘Customary Dispute Resolution in Somalia’, African Conflict and Peacebuilding Review 2, no. 1 (2012): 87–110, at 87. ‘Working with Traditional Leaders to Reform Customary Law in Somalia’, working paper series on Somali customary justice (2011), 1–3 [author unattributed in source consulted]. IDLO, Accessing Justice: Somalia’s Alternative Dispute Resolution Centers (Rome: IDLO, December 2020), findings on case files. The study found the Centres more aligned with traditional Somali dispute resolution, ensuring resonance with communities, in a context where reluctance to access justice through formal avenues and the lack of capacity or willingness of courts and police made them a predominant option. Peterson and Zaki, Reforming Somali Customary Justice, introduction and findings. ibid., findings on women’s participation, citing Zaki and Nolte (2021). Peterson and Zaki conclude that reforming xeer in a few key ways has the potential to improve outcomes for women and other marginalised groups and to increase public trust in the system. Natasha Leite, ‘Reinvigoration of Somali Traditional Justice through Inclusive Conflict Resolution Approaches’, ACCORD Conflict Trends, no. 3 (2017): 46–53, drawing on the experience of the Danish Demining Group’s Civic Engagement in Reconciliation and State Formation programme. ibid. The approach also formalised customary law in written text to improve conflict resolution with a human rights approach — in effect an attempt to convert customary institutional memory into formal institutional memory. Acharya, Harding and Harris, ‘Security in the Absence of a State’, abstract and model. Samatar, ‘Somali Reconstruction and Local Initiative’, p. 645. Institutional memory is one such institution. Building it is a matter of records, curricula, appointment rules and the unglamorous persistence that makes an archive outlive its archivist.