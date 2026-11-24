Key Takeaways:

Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania are responding differently to rising Russian pressure, reflecting distinct geographic, historical and cultural circumstances that many observers overlook.

Estonia is closing its land border with Russia for at least six months from 1 December and is urging its population to prepare for drone threats, while Latvia is preparing a declaration aimed at comprehensive de-Russification and de-Russianisation of public life.

Lithuania, which borders Russia via Kaliningrad rather than to the east, is prioritising physical fortification of that frontier and has indicated it may later consider border closure along Estonia’s lines.

Because Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania are so small and because some aspects of their history are so similar, many observers of the Baltic countries fail to take note how different their policies are, policies that reflect deep geography, history and cultural differences among them.

That is happening again as the three respond to Russia’s increasing aggressiveness and some writers have generalized from what one Baltic country has done to the others even when that is not the case. (For this author’s critique of that approach, see “The Baltics: Three States, Three Fates,” Current History 93 (1994): 585: 332-336 and jamestown.org/baltic-geography-presents-moscow-with-three-distinct-challenges/.)

Estonia has attracted the most attention in this regard because of its decision to close its land border with Russia for six months beginning on December 1, with the option to extend that closure thereafter (novayagazeta.ee/articles/2026/11/16/estoniia-zakroet-granitsu-s-rossiei-s-1-dekabria-posle-popytki-podzhoga-oboronnogo-predpriiatiia-news).

The northernmost of the three Baltic countries has also worked to build up its military capacity while its political leaders have called on the population to get used to the Russian threat and remain resolute in their commitment to meet and defeat it (news.err.ee/1610203378/estonian-pm-we-need-to-get-used-to-and-be-prepared-for-drone-strikes-over-the-baltic).

Latvia, the Baltic country that lies between Estonia and Lithuania,has adopted a different approach. Its leaders have announced plans to adopt a declaration that will guide that country to a complete de-Russification and especially de-Russianization in the near future (novayagazeta.ee/articles/2026/11/19/pravitelstvo-latvii-sobiraetsia-priniat-deklaratsiiu-i-derusifikatsii-news and novayagazeta.ee/articles/2026/11/20/ministr-kultury-latvii-dlia-derusifikatsii-gosuchrezhdeniia-dolzhny-otkazatsia-ot-russkogo-v-publichnom-obshchenii-news).

And Lithuania, which borders Russia not in the east as is the case with the other two but in the West along what is now Russia’s Kaliningrad Oblast, while saying that it may follow Estonia’s example (ru.themoscowtimes.com/2026/11/16/litva-prigrozila-zakrit-granitsu-s-rossiei-vsled-za-estoniei-a211459), is currently focusing on fortifying Lithuania’s border with Kaliningrad (novayagazeta.ee/articles/2026/11/20/mvd-litvy-podgotovilo-plan-ukrepleniia-granitsy-s-kaliningradskoi-oblastiu-predusmotreny-fizicheskie-zagrazhdeniia-news).