By Kjeld Neubert

Key Takeaways:

President Zelenskyy and some European officials are again arguing that Ukraine’s full NATO membership would be simpler and more effective than crafting separate “Article 5-like” security guarantees as peace talks intensify.

The French presidency said Europe itself would benefit from Kyiv’s military experience, while US envoy Jared Kushner noted that President Trump’s willingness to consider Article 5-style guarantees was a critical element of current negotiations.

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte cautioned that not all allies currently support Ukrainian membership, even as Germany’s foreign minister described the path as “irreversible” without specifying a timeline.

(Rapporteur) — Some Europeans appear to be pushing for Ukraine’s NATO membership to be back on the table as peace talks with Russia and Washington intensify.

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy renewed his call for NATO membership on Monday, telling the NATO Parliamentary Assembly that “Ukraine must be in NATO”.

“One of the key conditions for peaceful life after this war is strong security guarantees for Ukraine, what some now call Article 5-like guarantees,” Zelenskyy said.

But rather than spending time working out the details of such guarantees, “wouldn’t it be more effective to simply bring Ukraine into NATO?” he pondered.

The debate over Ukraine’s future security has intensified in recent weeks following trilateral peace talks in Abu Dhabi and the appointment by European leaders of negotiators to represent the continent.

On Thursday, leaders of the Coalition of the Willing met in Berlin to discuss security guarantees while a military exercise in Poland rehearsed how the deployment of a possible Western reassurance force in Ukraine could look.

The French presidential palace advanced a similar argument to that of Zelenskyy following the meeting, saying “once we say that we are providing Ukraine with Article 5-style guarantees, we must not complicate matters; we should simply say that Ukraine is joining NATO”.

The Elysée also argued that Ukraine’s military experience and capabilities would strengthen the alliance, saying Europe had an interest in Kyiv joining NATO, not just Ukraine itself.

Jared Kushner, a US special envoy who joined European leaders at Thursday’s meeting, said afterwards that President Donald Trump’s willingness to consider Article 5-like guarantees was a “critical feature” of efforts to secure lasting peace.

Kushner also said in an X post that Russia’s willingness to discuss such guarantees was a significant step and that Ukraine’s security guarantees could not be negotiated separately from the broader European security framework.

German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul on Monday described Ukraine as on an “irreversible path” to NATO membership, noting that it remains unclear when it would happen.

NATO’s Secretary General Mark Rutte, however, stressed to the assembly that “not all NATO allies agree at this moment to let Ukraine become a member”.

Finland and Sweden joined the alliance in April 2023 and March 2024 respectively, after fast but tough negotiations with NATO members.