Key Takeaways:

The U.S. Justice Department has filed a civil forfeiture action seeking more than $1.1 billion in USDC stablecoin stolen by North Korean actors from Binance around 29 October, as part of a broader recovery effort targeting over $6 billion in stolen assets.

Coordinated action by the FBI, Secret Service and private-sector partners has already enabled the freezing, seizure or return of more than $2.9 billion in cryptocurrency linked to the theft.

Officials describe the rapid restraint and forfeiture as evidence of the effectiveness of public-private partnerships in tracing and reclaiming crypto proceeds before they can be fully laundered to support North Korea’s illicit activities.

Monday, the Justice Department announced actions taken to forfeit over $1.1 billion in cryptocurrency that was criminally obtained by North Korean actors from Binance last month. This is part of the greater government effort to assist Binance in recovering over $6 billion in stolen assets. To date, the United States has assisted in the freezing, seizing, and/or the return of over $2.9 billion worth of cryptocurrency from multiple sources since the theft from Binance on or about Oct. 29.

“This forfeiture action is the latest example of our efforts to combat the North Korean government’s attempts to profit from the injustices it repeatedly inflicts upon innocent victims,” said Acting Principal Deputy Assistant Attorney General for National Security M. Scott Proctor. “The Department of Justice has long prioritized victims and their rights, and the commencement of this forfeiture action so soon after the restraint of these same assets reflects our commitment to ensuring that victims remain at the forefront of our work.”

“North Korean cyber hackers stole more than $6 billion in cryptocurrency from Binance, but swift coordination between the government and private sector partners helped prevent a substantial portion of those assets from disappearing,” said Assistant Attorney General A. Tysen Duva of the Justice Department’s Criminal Division. “Today’s action underscores the critical role of public-private partnerships in combatting cryptocurrency-enabled crime. By working closely with the digital asset industry, we can disrupt illicit financial activity, protect victims, and recover stolen assets before they move beyond the reach of law enforcement. The Criminal Division remains committed to strengthening these partnerships, holding cybercriminals accountable, and safeguarding the integrity of our financial system.”

“Today’s action speaks to the speed and lengths that we in the U.S. government will go to stop sophisticated cybercriminals,” said U.S. Attorney Jeanine Ferris Pirro for the District of Columbia. “Whether it is a lone hacker or an enemy nation state, and wherever the criminal proceeds may go, my office and our partners will meet the moment, go toe to toe with our adversaries, and help victims of crime.”

“North Korea depends on sophisticated laundering techniques to convert stolen cryptocurrency into funds that support the regime’s illicit activities,” said Operations Director Brett Leatherman of the FBI’s Cyber Branch. “Following the Binance theft, the FBI and our partners moved quickly to trace and freeze stolen assets and share critical information with virtual asset service providers. Today’s forfeiture action demonstrates the FBI’s commitment to pursuing criminal proceeds and delivering meaningful results for victims.”

“Secret Service investigators worked with precision to identify and freeze stolen funds within minutes of the hack,” said Special Agent in Charge Todd Bratz of the U.S. Secret Service Criminal Investigations Division. “Our team will continue working with industry partners to monitor accounts holding additional stolen funds. The criminals behind this intrusion believed they could outrun law enforcement, and they have been proven wrong.”

As detailed in court filings earlier today, the United States filed a civil claim to forfeit over $1.1 billion of USDC, a stablecoin issued by Circle Internet Financial, LLC, that is proceeds and laundered funds from the cryptocurrency theft from Binance. As described in the Department’s announcement earlier this month, these assets had previously been subject to a government-requested restraining order that followed the theft from Binance.