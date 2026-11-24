By Ryan McMaken

Key Takeaways:

Even among the radical liberals of the American Revolution, expanded “universal manhood suffrage” still excluded paupers and those on poor relief, reflecting a broad consensus that the vote should be limited to net economic contributors to the community.

As property qualifications declined in the late eighteenth and early nineteenth centuries, most states replaced them with taxpayer requirements and explicit pauper exclusions, viewing dependence on government relief as incompatible with independent judgment.

The article argues that the later abolition of these pecuniary limits produced a system in which large numbers of net tax recipients can vote to expand the benefits they receive, turning elections into a mechanism of political parasitism.

Throughout his history of the American Revolution, Conceived in Liberty, Murray Rothbard repeatedly and approvingly noted that the revolutionaries expanded suffrage throughout most of the newly independent post-colonial governments. For example, Rothbard points out that in many cases the old conservative oligarchies in the states were replaced by radical-liberal coalitions that were enabled by the expansion of the franchise to include most white males.1 Rothbard describes this new suffrage scheme as “universal manhood suffrage except for men on relief.”2

Many modern readers are likely to misinterpret this phrase, however. First of all, “universal” did not really mean universal in the sense that any male could automatically obtain voting rights simply by being a resident of the state in question. This was certainly not the case, as access to the ballot at that time was still very much tied to property ownership or the ability to pay taxes. Moreover, the phrase “except for men on relief” was no minor issue in the minds of Americans at the time. Among both conservatives and radicals, there was generally an acceptance that “paupers” who survived on the government’s poverty relief—or who could not pay certain taxes—could not be allowed to vote. Rather, it was generally a consensus that only those who made some sort of positive contribution to society—variously defined—could be given the vote. This continued for a century in America after the end of the Revolution.

That is, even among the early Americans—probably the most radically libertarian generation in American history—most maintained that the vote could not be separated from the idea that voters must make an economic contribution to the community overall.

The Decline of Property Requirements, and the Rise of Taxpayer-Based Suffrage

For many decades now, any high school or college lecture about the early United States is likely to include a statement about how suffrage was reserved only to “land-owning males.” This is presented in such a way as to imply that only a very small number of very wealthy land owners were voting. By the 1770s, though, this was not the case. Even before the war was over, most of the new US member states (under the old Articles of Confederation) had been repeatedly expanding the franchise by lessening the amount of land that was required to qualify for the vote under the property-ownership rules. Property requirements were further eroded by the paper money of the era as property requirements were essentially “devalued” by monetary inflation.

This trend has been covered in detail by historian Donald Ratcliffe who notes that by the end of the 1780s, “the qualified electorate ranged from about 60 to 90 percent of adult white males, with most states toward the upper end.”3 One the one hand was the most electorally conservative states, New York, where about 58 percent of adult white males could vote. On the other end was Pennsylvania, where nearly 90 percent of adult males could vote in 1787. Ratcliffe concludes that “Across the nation as a whole, at least 80 percent of adult white males could vote.”4 In other words, across America in the late eighteenth century, the overwhelming majority of adult males had access to the ballot box.

It must be noted, however, that even as the franchise expanded, few Americans abandoned the idea that the vote should still be tied to one’s pecuniary contributions to society overall. So, while property requirements were lessened or abolished, they were replaced by taxpayer requirements. That is, in many cases, it was no longer necessary to prove that one owned a certain amount of property in order to vote. One could pay a tax instead, which served largely the same purpose as the property requirement. It was designed to ensure that the voter was a net contributor to the community.

Naturally, this opened up the franchise to many artisans and laborers who were quite able to support themselves economically, but who nonetheless did not own significant amounts of land.

So, when we speak of liberalizing the franchise in early America, we are not talking about abolishing economic requirements for voting. We are only speaking of reforms that switched those requirements from the ownership of land to the paying of a tax. Again, Pennsylvania led the way on this process, but Ratcliffe notes:

In 1776, the most radical state Pennsylvania enfranchised all taxpaying adult males and so broadened the electorate markedly, especially in older eastern where no more than 50 to 60 percent of adult males had previously qualified. In 1787 it was estimated that, in the state as a whole, upwards of 87.5 percent of adult white males could now vote. … But, significantly, even the Pennsylvania radical of 1776 still associated representation with taxation: Only “free men having a sufficient evident common interest with an attachment to the community” deserved the privilege of voting in a republican polity.5

Notably, in spite of much talk about “universal manhood suffrage” it was broadly assumed that this did not mean granting the vote to the poor who lived off the poverty relief programs provided at the local level. So, while it was true that 90 percent of white adult males could vote in many cases, lawmakers were careful to exclude those who were seen as a burden on the taxpaying public. As Ratcliffe concludes:

There was no desire to enfranchise the poor, who were commonly identified as profligate or idle. …[W]hat was significant was not that lots of men could vote, but that it was still thought necessary to exclude some, however, few, from the polls.6

(This political notion was never fully overturned until the mid twentieth century. The idea of tying the vote to those with an economic “attachment to the community” while denying the vote to paupers continued in many states, both north and south, in the form of poll taxes. Much of the motivation behind these taxes was to exclude those seen as most likely to be “wards of the public.”7 As late as 1923, 38 of the 48 states had poll tax provisions in either their constitutions, or in statute.)8

Denying Suffrage for Paupers

Even in the Jacksonian era, as many states were further expanding and solidifying the expansion of suffrage from the 1780s, state legislatures were also adopting exclusions for paupers and others who were viewed a net tax consumers, rather than contributors to the community.

Many commentators over the decades have argued that truly universal suffrage (for white men) spread quickly because the American revolution demanded “equality.” But, as historian Robert Steinfeld put it, in the decades after the Revolution practically no one argued that the principles of the Revolution demanded the introduction of universal suffrage.”9

Steinfeld shows that pecuniary limits remained very much in place and into the 1840s and beyond:

the overwhelming majority of states replaced their property owning qualifications either with taxpaying qualifications (with or without pauper exclusions), or with provisions for white manhood suffrage (with pauper exclusions). Outside the new Western states, very few departed from these norms by establishing white manhood suffrage without a pauper exclusion.10

Even those Americans who supported the expansion of suffrage simultaneously accepted that residents who depended on “poor relief” out also be prevented from voting. Property remained at the center of these attempts to further connect the vote to some sort of tangible net positive economic contribution. As the nineteenth century progressed, and agriculture ceased to be seen as the only true source of wealth, the payment of a tax came to be seen as a sort of proxy for property. Labor became a type of potential property, or at least quasi-property that allowed a worker to become economically self-supporting.

This naturally excluded the pauper who was viewed as a person for whom even his labor was insufficient to provide economic self-sufficiency. So, many concluded that “Only paupers were genuinely propertyless; they had been deprived of even the property in their own labor. The rest of the propertyless were independent, self-supporting citizens precisely because they possessed valuable property in their own labor.”11

In contrast to the traditional property owner and the self-sufficient laborer stood the pauper who relied on a government entity to provide the necessary means of keeping body and soul together. This, in turn led many to the conclusion that paupers and those wholly lacking in property violated “the classical republican notion that only property ownership conferred independence on a man.” Were he allowed to vote, the pauper could not be counted as a truly independent voter, but as one likely to cast his vote in favor of the persons or institutions who provided his income. Those who could not cast a vote independent of the influence of others, it was believed, could therefore not be given the vote.

This idea was well entrenched in American political thinking by the end of the eighteenth century, and applied to any voter whose livelihood depended largely on someone else. So, naturally, indentured servants were excluded from the voter rolls, as were slaves, and children. Women, of course, were also included in this category because they purportedly all were economically dependent on their husbands or fathers.

Steinfeld concludes that as the nineteenth century progressed: ”Increasingly, in American political and legal culture, the test for separating the self-governing from the dependent was becoming whether a person supported himself by earning wages or was dependent on poor relief.”12 The Maine Supreme Court but it this way: “paupers are excepted because they are dependent upon and under the care and protection of others, and necessarily feel that they cannot exercise their judgment or express their opinions with any independence.”13

These same sentiments were expressed in a variety of state legislative debates. Steinfeld describes the situation in New Jersey:

When New Jersey introduced white manhood suffrage in 1844, it excluded paupers, idiots, and the insane from the franchise. In the convention debates, members pointed to the absence of the legal right to self-possession as the reason for excluding paupers. The drafters of the pauper exclusion thought: “[W]hen a man is so bowed down with misfortune, as to become an inmate of a poor house …. he voluntarily surrenders his rights…. [I]t is so considered in law. He parts with his liberty-he loses his control of his children and he labors for others…. … Can we regard [paupers] as free agents? [A]s qualified to vote? … No, sir! No, sir!”14

It is difficult to deny that the supporters of pauper exclusions and pecuniary limits on the franchise were right to be concerned. Indeed, today there is not even the pretense of “independence” on the part of those who depend on “poor relief” from the government. In our modern era of politics, it is considered entirely normal, and even laudable, for government employees, Medicare recipients, and other recipients of taxpayer largesse to demand that governments increase or maintain its spending on government programs in exchange for votes from those who receive those benefits. Politicians can see plainly that offering more “free” services and benefits to voters is an easy way to get votes.

This situation, of course, would be entirely different were the receipt of government benefits considered to be something that would render someone unqualified to vote. Were the same standards of nineteenth-century pauper exclusions applied to modern voters, most recipients of food stamps, Medcaid, Medicare, Social Security, and Section 8 would be removed from the voter rolls. And rightly so. After all, the rationale of the nineteenth century, regarding paupers is still relevant: those who heavily depend on others economically are unlikely to oppose those on whom the “paupers” are dependent. Today, millions depend on the regime for an endless stream of taxpayer funded social benefits. It is no wonder, then, that the regime becomes better funded and more powerful with each passing election. The voters who depend on the “wealth” of the regime are very unlike to vote against it.

Just as the early Americans feared would happen, suffrage is now extended to a growing proportion of voters who have realized that they can “vote themselves a raise” by voting for more transfers from the net taxpayers to the net tax receivers.

The old pecuniary limits on taxes were supposed to prevent that. The poll taxes, the property qualifications, and the pauper exceptions were specifically designed to prevent the rise of a tax-recipient class of voters who would use the ballot box to enrich themselves at the expense of others.

Unfortunately, the old limited democracy failed and was replaced by a model of parasitism in which elections became little more than a mechanism for political exploitation.

Endnotes;

Like many scholars, Rothbard drew much of his information on this topic from Chilton Williamson’s influential 1960 book American Suffrage: From Property to Democracy: 1760-1860. Murray Rothbard, Conceived in Liberty 4 (Auburn, AL: Mises Institute, 1999.), p. 148. Donald Ratcliffe, “The Right to Vote and the Rise of Democracy, 1787—1828,” Journal of the Early Republic 33, No. 2 (Summer 2013):230 Ibid., p. 230. Ibid. p. 223. Ibid., p. 223. Robert J. Steinfeld, “Property and Suffrage in the Early American Republic,” Stanford Law Review 41, 335. (1989): 369. Harvey Walker, “The Poll Tax in the United States,” The Bulletin of the National Tax Association 9, No. 2 (November, 1923): 46-50. Steinfeld, p. 337. Ibid., p. 353. Ibid. p. 369. Ibid. p. 364. Ibid. p. 363. Ibid., p. 362-363.