Czech Support For Nuclear Rises In Energy Crisis

By World Nuclear News

Support for nuclear energy has jumped to 65% in the Czech Republic with some 93% of people in the country wanting it to remain self-sufficient in electricity generation, according to a recent poll by IBRS.

The figure of 65% support for nuclear represents a significant jump on the previous level of 59% in the second quarter of this year. IBRS put this down in part to the ongoing European energy crisis and its effects, including the collapse of alternative supplier Bohemia Energy.

Support for renewables reduced just slightly from 66% to 64% since the previous poll, while 39% of people said they support both kinds of low-carbon generation, up one percentage point.

IBRS asked people to choose which generation technology they would prefer to see take the largest share in the Czech power sector. Nuclear was preferred by 48% of people, with renewables preferred by 42%, the biggest divergence between them since 2016 when renewables scored 46% to nuclear’s 40%. However, both of the clean technologies were preferred by far over fossil fuels coal and gas, which were the preference of only 4% and 6% of people respectively.

IBRS conducted the poll between 28 October and 26 November via face-to-face, online and telephone interviews with a representative sample of 500 people. It shared the summary results with World Nuclear News.

Unsurprisingly, energy security was a top concern. Some 93% of people said they think the Czech Republic should remain self-sufficient in electricity generation. In a scenario where the country relies on electricity imports their concerns were an increase in prices (76%), stability of supply (55%) and security risk (34%).