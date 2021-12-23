ISSN 2330-717X
Iranian delegation at Vienna talks. Photo Credit: Tasnim News Agency

Iran Says New Round Of Vienna Talks Slated For Dec. 27

By

Deputy Secretary General of the European External Action Service for Political Affairs Enrique Mora said the Vienna talks for the revival of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) will resume on December 27.

“Vienna Talks to resume on Monday 27 December,” the EU official said in a post on his Twitter account on Thursday.

He also noted that the JCPOA Joint Commission will hold a meeting “to discuss and define the way ahead.”

“Important to pick up the pace on key outstanding issues and move forward, working closely with the US. Welcome to the 8th round,” Mora added.

In comments on Saturday, the spokesman for the Iranian Foreign Ministry dismissed as “unrealistic” the claims by the European troika that the Vienna talks have been suspended at Iran’s request, saying the short hiatus in the talks is a collective decision made by all parties.

Iran and the five remaining parties to the JCPOA — Britain, Germany, France, Russia and China — resumed talks in Vienna on November 29 after a five-month hiatus, marking the first round of negotiations under President Ebrahim Raeisi’s administration and the seventh overall.

During the seventh round of the Vienna talks, Iran presented two draft texts which address, separately, the removal of US sanctions and Iran’s return to its nuclear commitments under the JCPOA. Tehran also said it was preparing a third draft text on the verification of the sanctions removal.

Iran and the P4+1 group of countries resumed the talks in the Austrian capital on December 9 after being paused on December 3, when the participants returned to their capitals for additional consultations on the two draft proposals that Tehran had put forward.

Tasnim News Agency

