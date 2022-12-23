Syrian PM Wants To Boost Economic Ties With Iran

By Tasnim News Agency

The promotion of economic ties between Syria and Iran has been deemed necessary by Syrian Prime Minister Hussein Arnous as a response to the current difficulties and Western-led sanctions against the two nations.

According to the Syrian state news agency SANA, the Syrian prime minister was speaking to Iranian cleric Hassan Akhtari, the head of the Syrian-Iranian People’s Friendship Association, during a meeting in Damascus on Thursday.

They discussed ways to strengthen ties between the two nations in a variety of areas, including the economy.

Arnous and Akhtari emphasized that in order to strengthen their countries’ economies and fend off unilateral sanctions imposed by the West, Iran and Syria should further boost their relations.

According to the Syrian prime minister, his nation welcomes collaborations with Iran and the presence of Iranian businesses interested in investing in Syria.

Iranian investors continued to establish businesses in Syria in order to gain a larger share of the Syrian market and establish a foothold for the upcoming period, which some refer to as “reconstruction.”

In recent weeks, Iranian investors have increasingly established new companies in Syria, as well as contributing to companies alongside Syrians.

Seven Iranian companies were established in the last month, according to The Syria Report, which reviewed licensing data issued by the Assad government’s Ministry of Commerce and published in the Official Gazette.

The companies’ activities included film and television production, as well as construction.