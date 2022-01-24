Barcelona Enter Race For Youri Tielemans

By Al Bawaba News

Barcelona are pushing to sign Leicester midfielder Youri Tielemans who Arsenal and Real Madrid are also watching, according to Fichajes.

The 24-year-old could be sold by the Foxes at the end of the current season for around €40 million.

The Belgium international joined Leicester from Monaco on permanent basis in July of 2019.

He signed a four-year deal for an estimated fee of £32 million.

Tielemans has scored 23 goals and made 22 assists in 133 appearances for the Foxes across all competitions so far.

The Belgian star’s current deal with Leicester City is set to expire in the summer of 2023.

