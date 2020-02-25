China: Police Practice Catching ‘Uncooperative’ Coronavirus Patients

By PanARMENIAN

Chinese SWAT teams have been filmed throwing nets over people’s heads as they practise how to deal with uncooperative coronavirus patients, Sky News says.

Footage of a staged incident at an official checkpoint in Henan province shows a team of imposing officers, wielding firearms and riot shield, intercepting a suspected COVID-19 case.

The mask-wearing driver is questioned by police as part of the practice exercise, and when he fails to cooperate is stopped and forced from his vehicle before what looks like a common fishing net is thrown over his head.

Unable to counter the dramatic intervention, the hapless victim is surrounded by officials – with some of the police wearing uniforms with the word SWAT written on them in English.

The footage was posted on Weibo – the Chinese equivalent of Twitter – and TikTok by the local security authority.

The vast majority of the more than 79,000 cases worldwide are in mainland China – and most of those are in Hubei, specifically the city of Wuhan.

The death toll in Chine has already risen above 2500.

