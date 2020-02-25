China’s Nuclear Power Output Jumps 18% Year On Year

By World Nuclear News

China’s nuclear electricity generation rose by 18.1% last year, to 348.13 TWh, which is up from 286.15 TWh in 2018, figures from China’s National Energy Administration show. Nuclear’s share of total electricity production was 4.88% last year, up from 4.22%.

According to the National Development and Reform Commission, China aims to have 200 GWe of nuclear generating capacity in place by 2035, out of a total generating capacity of 2600 GWe. Under those plans, thermal power plant capacity is expected to increase from 1190.6 GWe in 2019 to 1300 GWe in 2035.

Its nuclear generating capacity increased by 9.1% year on year, from 44.64 GWe to 48.74 GWe, which followed an 18% increase in capacity between 2017 and 2018. Two power reactors were connected to China’s grid in 2019 – Yangjiang unit 6 and Taishan unit 2. Total electricity generating capacity grew 5.8% in 2019, to 2010.7 GWe, from 1899.0 GWe in 2018.

There are a further 12 reactors under construction in China, with a combined capacity of 12,244 MWe. Another 42 units are planned, which will add 48,660 MWe of capacity, with more reactors proposed.

China’s total electricity generation totalled 7142.2 TWh in 2019, a 5.2% increase from the 6791.42 TWh produced in 2018. The majority of its electricity is still produced by thermal power plants (predominantly from coal), which accounted for 72.3% of output last year. Hydro, wind and solar provided 16.1%, 5.0% and 1.6%, respectively.

Please Donate Today

Did you enjoy this article? Then please consider donating today to ensure that Eurasia Review can continue to be able to provide similar content.