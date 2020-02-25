Iran: New Decisions Made To Contain Coronavirus

By Tasnim News Agency

The Iranian Ministry of Industry, Mine and Trade made new rules to regulate the production of the necessary supplies for combatting the novel coronavirus epidemic in the country.

The Iranian headquarters for combatting coronavirus held a session in the Ministry of Industry, Mine and Trade on Sunday evening, attended by Industry Minister Reza Rahmani.

According to the decisions made in the meeting, domestic factories producing hygienic and medical products have been obligated to continue the manufacturing process round the clock.

Moreover, the Health Ministry has guaranteed to purchase all of the respiratory masks produced by the local factories.

All grocery stores, bakeries and restaurants across Iran have been ordered to comply with the instructions provided by the Health Ministry.

The death toll from the COVID-19 infection in Iran rose to eight on Sunday, and the total number of confirmed cases to 43, according to Kianoosh Janahpoor, head of the Health Ministry’s public relations.

The health minister has asked people to observe the hygienic regulations, wash hands carefully, refrain from shaking hands and kissing, and avoid crowded places.

The minister also urged the people not to travel to Qom, the city where the first cases of coronavirus were reported in Iran.

Iran has formed a national mobilization plan dubbed “We Will Beat Corona” and has established headquarters across the country.

The health authorities say all public places and means of public transportation are being disinfected on a daily basis amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The number of deaths from the novel coronavirus in the world has risen to 2,461. There are over 79,930 cases globally, and 20 deaths outside mainland China.



