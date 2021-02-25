Iran Says It’s Developed New Long-Range Combat Drone

By Eurasia Review

Iran says it has developed a new long-range wide-body combat drone that has a range of 3,000 kilometers, reports local media.

The IRGC-linked Tasnim News Agency, cited Brigadier General Aziz Nasirzadeh as saying the Kaman-22 (Bow-22) is the first wide-body combat drone manufactured by local experts.

Equipped with various combat, optical and electronic warfare systems, the new aircraft has a flight endurance of over 24 hours and a range of 3,000 kilometers, the commander was quoted as saying.

According to Tasnim, the Kaman-22 drone can be used in a range of operations, such as patrol, reconnaissance, data gathering, imaging, and aerial combat with a payload of smart weapons.

Tasnim also claimed that in January, the Iranian Army flew new military suicide drones that can conduct nonstop sorties to hit targets at a range of 4,000 km in a war game.

“Today, we have reached full maturity and skills in building various types of drones used for combat, reconnaissance and electronic warfare missions, and we have developed the technologies needed for making various types of drones based on needs, and we have on agenda production of other types of drones in future,” General Nasirzadeh said, according to state news agency Fars.