Thursday, February 25, 2021

Sri Lanka-Pakistan talks. Photo Credit. Sri Prime Minister s Office

Pakistan And Sri Lanka Sign Five Memoranda Of Understanding

Coinciding with the two-day official visit of the Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan to Sri Lanka, five “economically significant” Memoranda of Understanding were signed between Sri Lanka and Pakistan, the government said Wednesday.

Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, Prime Minister Imran Khan and the delegations of the two countries were also present at this event.

Following are the bilateral agreements signed between Sri Lanka and Pakistan.

1. Memorandum of Understanding between the Islamic Republic of Pakistan and the Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka on Tourism Cooperation.

2. Memorandum of Understanding between the Board of Investment of the Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka and the Board of Investment of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.

3. Memorandum of Understanding between the Institute of Industrial Technology (ITI) of Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka and the University of Karachi of Islamic Republic of Pakistan.

4. Collaboration between the Institute of Industrial Technology, Colombo, and the University of COMSATS, Islamabad.

5. Memorandum of Understanding between the University of Colombo and the Lahore School of Economics, Pakistan.

