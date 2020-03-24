ISSN 2330-717X
Saudi Arabia's King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud. Photo Credit: US Secretary of Defense, Wikipedia Commons.

Saudi Arabia’s King Salman To Chair Extraordinary Virtual Summit Of G20 Leaders

Saudi Arabia’s King Salman will chair an extraordinary virtual summit of G20 leaders on March 26 to advance the global coordinated response to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

As well as the leaders of the G20 group, the heads of state of Jordan, Spain, Singapore and Switzerland will also participate in the summit.

In its capacity as sitting president of the Gulf Cooperation Council states, the UAE will participate as well.

G20 finance ministers and central bankers agreed during a separate video conference this week to develop an “action plan” to respond to the outbreak, which the International Monetary Fund expects will trigger a global recession.

The Kingdom, which holds the G20 presidency this year, called last week for the leaders to speak by video-conference.



