Ayatollah Khamenei Says Iran To Export Oil At Will

By Tasnim News Agency

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei said the US’ attempts to block the export of Iranian oil will get nowhere as Tehran will be exporting any amount of crude it needs and wants.

In an address to a gathering of Iranian workers in Tehran on the occasion of the Labor Week, Ayatollah Khamenei said the US’ attempt to stop the export of Iranian oil will get nowhere because the Iranian nation has proved that it will break any impasse.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran will be exporting any amount of oil it would require, at will,” the Leader stressed.

Highlighting the failure of hostile plots against Iran over the past forty years, Ayatollah Khamenei said that the US has now focused on economic issue to harm Iran but the Iranian nation will never be brought to its knees in the face of the “Great Satan”.

The Leader also made it clear that the enemies’ hostile policies will not remain unanswered, because the Iranian nation would not stand idle in the face of plots.

Describing a cut in Iran’s reliance on the export of oil as an opportunity, the Leader said such an opportunity will be used for further reliance on internal capabilities.

“Although the sanctions pave the way for problems in certain cases, they will benefit the country if they are dealt with correctly and logically,” Ayatollah Khamenei said.

Emphasizing the necessity for a boost to production inside the country as a pillar of the ‘Resistance Economy’ strategy, the Leader said materialization of the Resistance Economy would neutralize the American and Zionist plots regarding oil and other economic issues.

Ayatollah Khamenei also rejected the US and Zionist officials’ claim that they are opposed only to the Islamic Republic’s establishment, saying that their enmity is targeted at the Iranian nation, because the Islamic Republic is based upon people.

The Leader further reiterated the need for plans for booming production, support for Iranian-made goods, dynamism at work, and Resistance Economy to strengthen national dignity and developing immunity to decisions made by the outsiders.

Ayatollah Khamenei has on various occasions called for formulation of necessary plans to cut Iran’s dependence on oil revenues and govern the country on the basis of domestic capabilities instead of natural resources.

The Leader’s comments came after the White House said on Monday that US President Donald Trump “has decided not to reissue” waivers regarding sanctions against countries importing Iranian oil when the waivers expire in early May.