Iran Foreign Ministry Dismisses Ex-Oil Minister’s Comments On Helping Yemen

By Tasnim News Agency

The Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs denied the recent comments from Rostam Qassemi, a former oil minister, in an interview with Russia al-Youm about the Islamic Republic’s military assistance to Yemen and the presence of Iranian military advisers in the Arab country.

In the statement released on Friday, the Foreign Ministry said the comments published in the Wednesday interview are contrary to the reality and policies of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Yemen.

The ministry emphasized that only the official authorities are eligible to declare Tehran’s stances, adding, “Iran’s support for Yemen is of political type, and the Islamic Republic backs the peaceful resolution of the Yemen crisis and the UN’s efforts to settle the disastrous war in a political way.”

In remarks in October 2019, Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Hossein Baqeri had underlined that Iran’s military officers only offer advisory assistance to popular forces in Yemen, rejecting reports that Tehran has supplied missiles to the impoverished Arab country.