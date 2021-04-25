ISSN 2330-717X
Sunday, April 25, 2021

Eurasia Review

A Journal of Analysis and News

Iran's IRGC. Photo Credit: Tasnim News Agency

Iran's IRGC. Photo Credit: Tasnim News Agency
1 Middle East Social Issues World News 

Iran’s Revolutionary Guards Says Three Alleged ‘Terrorists’ Killed In Southeast

RFE RL 0 Comments

By

(RFE/RL) — Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) said on April 24 that they had dismantled a “terrorist” cell linked to the Islamic republic’s enemies and killed three of its members in the country’s southeast.

The IRGC mounted a “successful operation” in Iran’s southeastern Sistan-Baluchistan Province and ambushed the “terrorist cell linked to the global arrogance,” an IRGC statement published on Iranian news sites, said.

RFE/RL could not independently verify the claim.

Iran generally uses the term “global arrogance” to refer to the United States or its allies.

“Three of the terrorists were killed and their weapons, ammunition and communications equipment were seized,” the statement added.

The IRGC said the group had “entered the area some time ago for sabotage and terrorist operations,” without providing further details or evidence.

Sistan-Baluchistan, one of Iran’s poorest provinces, is a volatile area near Iran’s borders with Pakistan and Afghanistan where drug smugglers and militant groups operate.

RFE RL

RFE RL

RFE/RL journalists report the news in 21 countries where a free press is banned by the government or not fully established.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.