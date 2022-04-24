ISSN 2330-717X
Russian embassy in Tehran, Iran. Photo Credit: Tasnim News Agency

Russian Embassy Dismisses Reports Of Iranian Arms Delivery, Says ‘Fake News’

Tasnim News Agency 0 Comments

By

The Russian Federation’s Embassy in Tehran dismissed the fake media stories about the supply of Iranian weapons to Russia.

“The information that appeared in some media about the supply of Iranian weapons to Russia is fake and does not correspond with reality,” the Russian Embassy said in a statement posted on its Twitter account on Sunday.

The Guardian claimed in a story on April 11 that Russia was receiving munitions and military hardware sourced from Iraq for the war in Ukraine with the help of what it called Iranian weapons smuggling networks.

It said that RPGs and anti-tank missiles, as well as Brazilian-designed rocket launcher systems, have been dispatched to Russia from Iraq, claiming that an Iranian-made Bavar 373 missile system had also been donated to Moscow by the authorities in Tehran, who also returned an S-300.

Iranian officials have repeatedly called for the political resolution of the Ukraine crisis, hoping that the negotiations between the two warring sides would result in stability and peace.

Tasnim News Agency

Tasnim News Agency is a private news agency in Iran launched in 2012. Its purpose is to cover a variety of political, social, economic and international subjects along with other fields

