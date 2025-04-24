Brazil: Bolsonaro To Undergo New Tests After Condition Worsens

By ABr

By Paula Laboissiere

The health condition of former Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro, who has been hospitalized since April 13, when he underwent bowel surgery, has worsened, according to a report released Thursday (Apr. 24) by Brasília’s DF Star Hospital.

He remains in the ICU. His blood pressure has risen and his liver tests have shown a deterioration. The onetime leader should now face new imaging tests.

“Exclusive parenteral nutrition continues, as well as motor physical therapy and measures to prevent venous thrombosis. The recommendation not to receive visitors persists and there is no forecast of discharge from the ICU,” the bulletin ends saying.

The procedure

Bolsonaro underwent surgery for abdominal adhesions and reconstruction. The procedure lasted 12 hours, was uneventful and did not require a blood transfusion.

The obstruction, the doctors said, had stemmed from a fold in the small intestine, which hindered intestinal transit.