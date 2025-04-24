Iran, Russia, China Envoys Meet IAEA Chief In Vienna

By Tasnim News Agency

Senior diplomats from Iran, Russia and China met with the head of the UN nuclear watchdog in Vienna on Thursday, stressing the importance of sustained cooperation and dialogue to bolster ongoing diplomatic efforts.

Iran’s Ambassador to the UN organizations in Vienna, Reza Najafi, along with his Russian and Chinese counterparts, Mikhail Ulyanov and Li Song, held a joint meeting with International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi.

The meeting was announced by the Permanent Mission of the Islamic Republic of Iran to the UN in Vienna in a statement posted on X.

“Amb. Najafi together with Amb. Li and Amb. Ulyanov jointly met IAEA DG, emphasizing the continuation of cooperation and dialogue to support the ongoing diplomatic efforts and also highlight the opportunity for the IAEA to play a professional and constructive role in this regard,” the mission wrote.

The statement underlined the three countries’ shared support for diplomacy and reaffirmed their view that the IAEA could contribute constructively by acting impartially and professionally in the current context.

The meeting comes amid heightened diplomatic activity surrounding Iran’s peaceful nuclear program and ongoing talks involving the IAEA and relevant parties.