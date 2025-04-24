Japanese PM Ishiba To Visit Vietnam From April 27 To 29 To Boost Strategic Ties – OpEd

By Veeramalla Anjaiah

Japanese Prime Minister Ishiba Shigeru and his spouse’s official visit to Việtnam from April 27 to 29 is expected to create powerful new catalyst for the bilateral relations, helping consolidate the friendship between the two countries while laying a solid foundation for the relationship to develop in a strong and sustainable fashion, the Vietnam News newspaper reported.

The visit, Prime Minister Ishiba’s first to Vietnam since taking office in October 2024, comes at the invitation of Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and his spouse, Vietnam’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced.

Earlier the same day, the Prime Minister’s Office of Japan confirmed that Ishiba will undertake a four-day Southeast Asia tour starting April 27, visiting Vietnam and the Philippines, with the majority of his time – three days – dedicated to Vietnam.

At a press briefing with Vietnamese media on April 23, Japanese Ambassador to Vietnam Ito Naoki said the visit reflects Japan’s desire to deepen relations with Southeast Asia, particularly with Vietnam.

Vietnam, with a market of over 100 million consumers and significant economic growth potential, is a top priority in Japan’s foreign policy, Naoki emphasized.

He underscored that during PM Ishiba’s upcoming visit, Japan aims to advance cooperation in Vietnam’s priority areas, including digital transformation, green transition, semiconductor development, and high-quality human resource training.

Prime Minister Ishiba has previously met with State President Luong Cuong, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, and National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man. However, he has not yet met with Party General Secretary To Lam.

This visit, therefore, presents an opportunity to establish and strengthen ties with General Secretary Lam and other senior Vietnamese officials, the ambassador stated.

In an interview with the Vietnam News Agency, Vietnamese Ambassador to Japan Phạm Quang Hiệu underscored the significance of the visit – the first to Việtnam by PM Ishiba since the two countries elevated their relations to a comprehensive strategic partnership for peace and prosperity in Asia and the world.

Following frequent high-level discussions at various international forums, the trip demonstrates the Japanese Government’s respect for Việtnam’s role and position in the region.

The visit not only provides an opportunity for the two sides to review their recent cooperation progress but also allows them to engage in substantive discussions to bring into full play their comprehensive strategic partnership, he said, adding Việtnam and Japan will bolster collaboration across multiple domains, particularly economy, trade, investment, and emerging sectors like digital transformation, green transition, energy, semiconductor, and science-technology, propelling their partnership to a new development phase in the new era.

Ministries and sectors of both sides are working closely to promote exchanges and sign numerous documents related to economy, ODA, and high-quality human resources training, among others.

Amidst changes in regional and global situations, Việtnam-Japan cooperation is increasingly important, contributing positively to maintaining peace, stability, cooperation and development in the region and the world, for the benefit of the two countries’ people, he stressed.

Regarding priority discussion topics during PM Ishiba’s visit, the ambassador said that leaders of both sides will focus on strategic cooperation areas, with Japan continuing its support for Việtnam to carry out three strategic breakthroughs on institution, infrastructure, and human resources.

Economic, trade, and investment cooperation remains the most important pillar in the bilateral relations. As Japan is now a leading economic partner of Việtnam, discussions will be on improving investment climate.

Additionally, the two countries will discuss new pillars of cooperation such as in science – technology, digital transformation, green transition, and new energy sources.

On the table will be measures to enhance people-to-people exchanges, labour cooperation, and high-quality human resources training, he said, adding competent agencies from both countries are working towards the signing of a cooperation agreement regarding the new training employment system, approved by Japan and expected to be implemented from 2027.

Besides, natural disaster prevention, climate change response, environmental protection, and emissions reduction will be potential areas for cooperation. Japan boasts strengths in renewable energy and disaster response while playing a leading role with many regional initiatives such as Asia Zero Emission Community (AZEC), supporting Việtnam in its green energy transition process.

The two countries will also explore cooperation possibilities in building sustainable agriculture with high resilience that contributes to ensuring food security for both nations. Healthcare and elderly care cooperation represent another promising area given the accelerating pace of population aging.

Hiệu believed that Ishiba’s visit will deliver on tangible results, with the signing of numerous cooperation documents in various fields, especially in science and technology, green economy, digital economy, sustainable development, and strategic infrastructure development including transportation, energy, and electricity.

According to the Japanese Embassy in Hanoi, Japan’s cumulative investment in Vietnam has reached US$77.7 billion, and yearly two-way trade is on track to approach $50 billion – 1.8 times higher than a decade ago.

Last year, the bilateral trade reached $48.18 billion, up $3 billion from 2023, the General Department of Vietnam Customs reported.

Vietnam and Japan established diplomatic ties in September 1973.

Over the past more than 50 years, their relationship has steadily advanced – from a strategic partnership in 2009, to an extensive strategic partnership in 2014, and most recently, to a comprehensive strategic partnership in 2023.

Japan is currently Vietnam’s largest provider of official development assistance (ODA), the second-largest partner in labour cooperation, the third-largest investor and tourism partner, and the fourth-largest trading partner.