Pakistan: TTP’s Hijacking Of Pashtun Community – OpEd

By Dr. Hamza Khan

The Tehrik‑i‑Taliban Pakistan (TTP) is nothing but a ruthless criminal enterprise parading in the garb of a pro Pashtun movement that has inflicted inestimable pain on the Pashtun community which they want to represent. Hijacking what it pretends is a veneer of tribal identity, the TTP is far from holding Pashtun traditions of honour, hospitality and justice; it has instead destroyed the very Pashtun culture and society that it claims to represent to exact a reign of terror.

The TTP has always traded in violence and terror. The starkest illustration of its barbarity is the December 2014 Peshawar Army Public School massacre in which more than 140 schoolchildren and staff were slaughtered. It is not the only instance of the APS atrocity, but it is the most dramatic. The tribal elders (Masharan) who dared to stand up to the TTP’s extremism are being systematically targeted and killed there in the tribal belt. Pashtunwali once contained a colonial muddle and these Masharan were the foundation for the Pashtunwali’s grassroots mechanism of dispute resolution and social cohesion; their elimination in this sense served dual purpose for the TTP, first to silence dissent and secondly to remove traditional authority structures that stand in their way.

There is not a single aspect of ordinary life that the group has avoided terrorising. Funerals and religious processions have been disrupted by gunfire and explosives, and mosques fundamentally desecrated by militants using them as firing positions or blown up. Attacks on jirgas, given to patch up local feuds, have been carried out, sometimes even by suicide bombers. The TTP deemed any gathering which could bring Pashtuns together in solidarity, collecting such as a memorial for a loved one or a birth, or a vakil led meeting to discharge a dispute to be a legitimate target if it threatened their strangle hold.

The TTP is basically opportunistic. There is no Pashtun nationalist or religious scholarship behind it, but merely recruiting local criminals, disaffected youths under the guise of “jihad.” Maulana Fazlullah, Baitullah Mehsud, Mangal Bagh and Hakeemullah Mehsud, who had risen from obscurity, or from the ranks of common bandits, grabbed leadership of a so called ‘Islamic’ movement. There was no one with any recognized religious authority, nor did they have recognized tribal chieftainship. They weren’t afraid of killing, they used fear and thuggery to consolidate control, they made villagers submit to their terror or budget for safe passage — supposedly in the interests of Shariah, but their real quarry was not heaven, it was money.

Extortion and kidnapping have been right at the heart of the TTP’s finances indeed. Pashtun businessmen, aid workers, journalists, government employees have been kidnapped for ransom. As a vicious cycle of violence and profit, they provide the proceeds toward further terror operations, bomb‑making materials, weapons, safe houses. In the meantime, drug traffic has become another pillar of their income as opiates smuggled from neighboring Afghanistan pass through the tribal regions under Taliban control. Contrary to the moral code of Pashtunwali as practiced under the principles of Islamic principles, narcotics and the use of drugs in general is forbidden while the exploitation of one’s own people may be treated harshly under Islamic principles.

Tribal belt has been deliberately sabotaged in its infrastructural development and government projects. Fundamental education, health clinics, and the commerce they’re designed to bring to some of Pakistan’s most underserved areas have been blown apart in the country’s schools, roads, and health clinics. Electricity pylons are toppled, communication towers are crumpled, water pipelines are broken. Each piece of ‘progress’ is anathema to the TTP who believes in the stability and economic income as threat to its profit margins and a threat to its recruitment pipeline.

There is often a mistaken belief of the life‑and‑death struggle between the TTP and Pashtuns people. It’s likely some will wrongly regard the TTP as a proxy of Pashtun yearnings or even in misguided efforts to transfer Shariah to the country. In reality, however, the organization resembles the early Islamic history Kharijites, a sect that advocated murdering other Muslims for political gain, and branding them as apostates. The TTP has carried out horrific violence on its own community not only because it wants power, power that it can use to enrich itself, but also like those ancient zealots from long ago.

It would suggest that Pashtun civil society, scholars, tribal elders, students, journalists, and ordinary citizens have repeatedly condemned the TTP. Thousands take to the streets under the slogans of ‘Pashtun Lives Matter’, ‘No to Talibanization’, in Peshawar and other districts in demonstration. In particular, women’s organisations have condemned TTP edicts prohibiting girls from education, saying that deprive girls of their education was at odds with both Islamic teachings to seek knowledge and the Pashtun cultural belief in continuity of generation.

The Government of Pakistan (GoP) and Law Enforcement Agencies (LEAs) have been clearly aware that the TTP is an extremist insurgency and a criminal mafia that must be eradicated. Terror is not the only network that Zarb‑e‑Azb and Radd‑ul‑Fasaad have taken up wrecking, during operations, the two have reclaimed territory and disintegrated terror networks. But the TTP continues to splinter while its splinter factions change their bases to Afghanistan or merge with other militant groups. This reinforces the need for multilateral development, intelligence and military action that attempts to tackle the root causes of recruitment and security.