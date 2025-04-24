Shakespeare In Opera: A Historic Evening Filled With Youth – OpEd

By Haluk Direskeneli

On the evening of Thursday, April 24, 2025, at 8:00 PM, we witnessed a truly special event at the historic hall of CSO Ada Ankara. Titled “Shakespeare in Opera,” the concert featured ten star soloists from the Ankara State Opera and was performed to a full house, with a remarkable number of young audience members in attendance.

Throughout the evening, the audience was treated to arias selected from operatic adaptations of Shakespeare’s most iconic plays. Each piece, drawn from a different operatic masterpiece, enriched the night’s atmosphere. From Romeo and Juliet to Macbeth, Othello to A Midsummer Night’s Dream, the dramatic depth of Shakespeare’s storytelling beautifully intertwined with the emotional power of opera.

One by one, the soloists took the stage and captivated the audience with their renditions. The performances were technically flawless and emotionally stirring. Though not a full opera production—with no elaborate staging, costumes, or narrative continuity—the concert stood out for its diversity and artistic freedom. Rather than a limitation, this format offered a refreshing range of expression.

For many young attendees, this was their first encounter with opera music, making the concert a gateway into a new artistic world. It was also an opportunity for the artists to expand their repertoire and connect with a broader audience. Events like these are essential steps in bringing classical music closer to younger generations.

The evening concluded with prolonged and heartfelt applause, a clear sign that this was not just a concert, but a true celebration of art. We hope to see more such thematic concerts in the future, continuing to showcase the many faces of opera and expanding its reach to wider audiences.