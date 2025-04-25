South Korea’s Fragile Democracy, Yet Resilient – Analysis

By Dr. Rajaram Panda

Criminal Charges against Yoon Suk-yeol

In a fast-paced political development in South Korea, democracy that was threatened to be derailed by former president Yoon Suk-Yeol by his ill-conceived declaration of martial law on 3 December 2024 and suspension of political activity and censorship of media. The decree lasted just six hours as it was voted down by opposition MPs. The disastrous attempt led to Yoon’s impeachment by the National Assembly shortly thereafter, with the Constitutional Court fully stripping him of his presidential duties on 4 April.

When acting Chief Justice Moon Hyung-bae read out the verdict, it was an indictment that Yoon had violated his presidential duties as the eight member jury unanimously ruled that Yoon’s declaration of martial law on 3 December was an unconstitutional overreach that posed a serious threat to democracy. With that Yoon was permanently removed from office. That marked a climax in a dramatic political saga that temporarily threatened to derail democracy in the country. Moon, who had been serving as acting chief justice since the resignation of Justice Lee Jong-seok in October 2024, delivered not just a legal conclusion but a statement on the importance of democratic principles.

Yoon’s political fortune was not yet over by his removal from office and cessation of all presidential duties by the Constitutional Court. Yoon is now facing criminal trial for insurrection and for his short-lived imposition of martial law, which plunged the democratic country into political turmoil.

During a preliminary hearing in February, Yoon’s lawyers argued that his detention had been procedurally flawed. The court accepted that argument and released Yoon for 52 days after his arrest. But the verdict of the Constitutional Court ended this temporary reprieve and put Yoon on insurrection trial. Yoon attended the second hearing of his criminal trial on 21 April, a week after the first, at the Seoul Central District Court as a defendant, when debate over troop deployment to National Assembly took the centre stage.

It may be recalled that it was the same courtroom where four other former presidents – Chun Doo-hwan, Roh Tae-woo, Lee Myung-bak and Park Geun-hye – underwent criminal trials for charges ranging from insurrection to corruption. During the first trial session, Yoon defended his position for nearly 90 minute but remained mostly silent during the cross-examination during the second trial session. The debate focused on Yoon’s order to remove lawmakers from the National Assembly and the validity thereof when he declared martial law on 3 December 2024. According to Cho Seong-hyun, chief of the 1st Security Division of the Capital Defense Command who testified at the court that it was Yoon who issued orders to remove the lawmakers from the National Assembly and thus prevented lawmakers from voting to lift martial law. Yoon is the fifth former president in Korea to face a criminal trial. He is the first in the nation’s history to be indicted and arrested while still in office.

When Yoon was arrested in January 2025, he became the first sitting South Korean president to be arrested. If convicted, Yoon could face life imprisonment or even the death penalty. The 64-year-old leader vacated the presidential residence and returned to his private home in Seoul after his indictment by court. As per the law, following Yoon’s removal South Korea is set to hold a snap election on 3 June to elect his successor. Until then, the country is to be governed by acting president Han Duck-soo.

It may be mentioned that a constitutional trial is fundamentally different from a criminal trial. But the constitutional trial served as a reference point in terms of factual finding or legal interpretations. A constitutional trial focuses on legal and constitutional issues, including the validity of laws and impeachment cases. In contrast, a criminal trial determines whether a defendant is guilty and, if so, imposes punishment. Therefore, it requires a far more rigorous standard of proof. For Yoon, both types of trials intersected on a critical question: whether his abrupt Dec. 3 martial law declaration amounts to rebellion. The Constitutional Court found that Yoon’s brief imposition of martial law could be subject to judicial scrutiny, rejecting his legal team’s long-standing claim that such a move falls under the president’s discretionary powers and should therefore not be subject to judicial oversight. As expected, Yoon’s attorneys raised similar arguments during the criminal trial and questioned whether Yoon’s martial law declaration can be punished under criminal law.

The Constitutional Court had ruled that Yoon’s martial law declaration lacked legitimacy and that his attempts to shut down the National Assembly, raid the National Election Commission and detain key political figures, among others, were both unconstitutional and unlawful. In the criminal trial, the onus was put on the prosecutors to prove that Yoon’s actions was not merely unlawful but amounted to an insurrection aimed at overthrowing the constitutional order.

According to the country’s Criminal Act, insurrection involves attempting to nullify the functions of the Constitution or laws by bypassing due process, or using force to dismantle or paralyze government institutions established by the Constitution. The prosecutors argued that all of Yoon’s actions under the martial law declaration were aimed at dismantling the nation’s liberal democratic foundations. This was interpreted as qualifying for insurrection charge. In contrast, Yoon’s legal team argued that the declaration lacked any rebellious intent, characterizing it as “peaceful martial law” and denying the occurrence of any violent insurgence.

The moot point was Yoon’s alleged intent to disrupt the constitutional order and if his intent of rebellion was tantamount to criminal acts and thus qualify for criminal proceedings. Much depended on the admissibility of testimony from key witnesses, as well as other evidence, that played a crucial role in the criminal trial.

The charges that Yoon attempted to block lawmakers from entering the Assembly and ordered the warrantless arrest of key political figures are serious in the eyes of the law. Such allegations shall have significant impact on the trial’s outcome in the criminal court. Yoon’s attorneys argue that the prosecution has no legal grounds and call for the dismissal of the indictment itself.

Even former President Moon Jae-in is in trouble

Even before the trial of Yoon for criminal charge gets over, South Korean politics plunged into another crisis when former liberal President Moon Jae-in was indicted for alleged bribery charges. The charge is that during his term in office, a budget airline gave his son-in-law a lucrative no-show job. With this, Moon joins a long list of South Korean leaders who have faced trials or scandals at the close of their terms or after leaving office.

The charges against Moon, who served as president from 2017-2022, received bribes totalling $151,705 from Lee Sang-jik, founder of the budget carrier Thai Easter Jet, in the form of wages, housing expenses and other financial assistance provided to Moon’s then son-in-law from 2018-2020. Moon’s daughter and her husband were divorced in 2021 and that makes the case more complicated. Lee was also indicted on charges of paying bribes to Moon and committing breaches of trust.

The prosecutor’s office however found no evidence that Moon directly performed political favours for Lee, though Lee who worked on Moon’s campaigns was likely expected his assistance to be repaid.

Moon’s indictment comes before South Korea elects a new president on 3 June to succeed conservative Yoon, who now stand a criminal trial on rebellion charges connection with his martial law decree. It remains unclear if Moon’s indictment will influence prospects for liberals to win back the presidency. The irony is that the liberal presidential aspirant Lee Jae-myung who is heavily favoured to win the vote as conservatives remains in disarray over Yoon’s ouster, as Lee also faces criminal trials on allegations of corruption and other charges. The liberal opposition Democratic Party criticised Moon’s indictment, calling it a politically motivated attempt by Yoon’s supporters at the prosecution service to humiliate Moon ahead of the election.

Democracy in South Korea has come under systematic assault ever since the country transitioned to the democratic form from the dictatorial form of government. But each time, democracy has triumphed. Most past presidents have been embroiled in scandal in the final months of their terms or after leaving office. In 2017, Park Geun-hye, the daughter of the former dictator Park Chung-hee, and the country’s first female president, was removed from office and arrested over an explosive corruption scandal. She was handcuffed too and that photo sent a chilling effect on the political spectrum. Her conservative predecessor Lee Myung-bak was also arrested on a range of crimes, years after leaving office. Moon’s friend and former liberal president Roh Moo-hyun jumped to his death in 2009 amid corruption investigations into his family.

With such past actions against corrupt leaders, Yoon may be walking a tight rope. One would not be surprised if Yoon languishes in jail for a long period or even face death penalty. Even Moon Jae-in who tried to push reconciliation with rival North Korea and was instrumental to facilitate summits between then US President Donald Trump (during his first term) and Kim Jong-un was criticised for being naive. He was and is still being accused as North Korean sympathiser who helped Kim Jong-un buy time to advance his nuclear program in the face of international sanctions and pressure. Politics still remain a tempting game in any democracy and South Korea is destined to see many more such turbulent phases in its experiment of democracy.