Unlikely Partners Forge New Paths In Eurasia’s Energy Transition – OpEd

By Tim Rahman

The world’s push toward cleaner energy is changing the way countries and companies work together faster than most people realize. Old rivalries that once kept nations apart are easing because everyone now faces the same urgent need to cut carbon and keep the lights on.

This shared pressure is creating new partnerships that would have sounded unlikely only a few years ago. Eurasia, sitting between Europe and Asia, shows this change more clearly than anywhere else. From vast wind farms in Kazakhstan to cross‑border hydrogen projects linking Germany and Azerbaijan, the region is turning into a central meeting point where ideas, money, and technology flow in both directions. As these projects grow, they prove that the race toward clean power is not just about shifting fuels—it is about reshaping global cooperation itself.

At the recent TXF MENA 2025 forum in Dubai, this evolving dynamic was on full display. Export credit agencies (ECAs) from Europe, Asia, and the Middle East convened to craft joint financial structures aimed at accelerating the shift to cleaner energy sources. Notably, Poland’s KUKE, following its co-guarantee of a €249 million solar loan in Türkiye, is actively seeking renewable energy opportunities across the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) and North Africa. Simultaneously, the UAE’s Etihad Credit Insurance has solidified reciprocal deals with Credit Oman and Egypt’s Export Credit Guarantee, underwriting green hydrogen projects in Oman and large-scale solar initiatives in Egypt. These collaborations are part of the UAE’s broader “Etihad 7” initiative, which aspires to deliver 20GW of clean power to Africa by 2035.

China’s Sinosure is also playing a pivotal role, having issued a $220 million guarantee for Saudi Arabia’s 2.6 GW Al Shuaibah solar park. This move includes establishing a pre-approved credit limit with a leading GCC developer to expedite future wind and battery projects. Such alliances underscore a growing recognition that energy security and sustainability are challenges that transcend national borders and require collective action.

This theme of cross-border cooperation was further emphasized at Africa’s recent ARDA Week in Cape Town, where delegates from 45 countries gathered to address the continent’s energy challenges. Eurasian investors stood out, not just for their capital contributions but also for bringing essential technological expertise. Their involvement highlighted the mutual benefits of partnerships that blend regional insights with global best practices, leading to tailored and resilient energy solutions.

Amid these developments, companies like BGN are exemplifying how traditional energy firms can adapt and contribute to the energy transition. While primarily engaged in the global trade, storage, and transportation of petroleum products and petrochemicals, BGN has articulated a vision to evolve into a top-tier integrated energy company. This includes investing in nature-based solutions and green technologies, as well as collaborating with partners like Mundo Verde Climate to promote sustainable practices and support clients in achieving net-zero goals. Together they have certified and verified more than 2.4 million tonnes of voluntary carbon credits from Biotrend’s waste‑to‑energy operations under the VERRA standard. By bringing these credits to the international market, BGN both encourages sustainable practices and helps its customers edge closer to their net‑zero goals.

These collective efforts signal a paradigm shift in how energy projects are conceptualized and executed. The convergence of diverse stakeholders—ranging from ECAs and traditional energy companies to emerging green tech firms—illustrates a holistic approach to addressing the complexities of the energy transition. By leveraging each other’s strengths and resources, these unlikely partners are not only advancing their own strategic interests but also contributing to a more sustainable and secure global energy future.

As Eurasia continues to navigate the challenges and opportunities of the energy transition, such collaborative models may well become the standard, demonstrating that unity and innovation are key to overcoming the pressing energy issues of our time.