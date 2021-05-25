ISSN 2330-717X
Tuesday, May 25, 2021

Eurasia Review

A Journal of Analysis and News

Flags of Armenia and Iran. Photo Credit: Mehr News Agency

Iran, Armenia Eye Stronger Transit Cooperation

PanARMENIAN

By

Iranian Minister of Roads and Urban Development Mohammad Eslami has arrived in Armenia to discuss the launch of an Armenian route as part of the North-South corridor, ParsToday reports.

Eslami is reportedly expected to discuss with Armenian officials issues related to the transit from Iran through Armenia, the facilitation of transit between the two countries, the growth of infrastructure, the reduction of transit fee, the elimination of obstacles, Iran’s participation in Armenian infrastructure projects, and the restoration of transport and road routes.

The Iranian Minister will be meeting with Armenia’s Acting Minister of Territorial Administration and Infrastructure Suren Papikyan, Acting Economy Minister Vahan Kerobyan and Acting Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan.

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif will pay a visit to Azerbaijan and Armenia on Tuesday, May 25, local media cited Ministry spokesperson Saeed Khatibzadeh as saying on Monday.

PanARMENIAN

PanARMENIAN

