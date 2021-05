By Al Bawaba News

Zinedine Zidane will make a final decision on his Real Madrid future in a week’s time, according to Marca.

The Frenchman, who still has a year left on his contract, will take the next seven days top reflect on the disappointment of a trophyless 2020-21 campaign.

Zidane hinted at his imminent departure from Real Madrid earlier this month, telling reporters: “There are moments when you have to stay, and others when you have to go.”

