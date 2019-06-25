Iran Denies Drop In Oil Sales

By Tasnim News Agency

The oil minister of Iran quashed rumors about a slump in the country’s oil sales.

In comments on Monday, Bijan Namdar Zanganeh said reports about a decrease in Iranian oil sales in recent days are “an outright lie”.

Asked about the current amount of Iranian oil sales, the minister said, “I do not mention a figure, because it would be detrimental to us.”

In comments in January, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said there are several approaches available for Iran to sell its oil despite the US sanctions.

“We proudly get around the US sanctions,” the president said.

The US government imposed a new round of sanctions on Iran in November 2018.

In May last year, the US president pulled his country out of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), the nuclear deal that was achieved in Vienna in 2015 after years of negotiations among Iran and the Group 5+1 (Russia, China, the US, Britain, France and Germany).