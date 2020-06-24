ISSN 2330-717X
Thursday, June 25, 2020

Julian Assange. Photo Credit: Tasnim News Agency

New US Indictment Of Assange Accuses WikiLeaks Co-Founder Of ‘Conspiring With Anonymous’ Hackers

A superseding US indictment of Julian Assange broadens the charges against WikiLeaks co-founder by accusing him of conspiring with a hacker affiliated with the groups Anonymous and LulzSec.

The US Department of Justice revealed the new indictment on Wednesday, intended to “broaden the scope of the conspiracy” Assange was accused of in May 2019, shortly after he was hauled out of the Ecuadorian embassy in London and imprisoned by UK authorities.

Assange was originally charged for conspiring with US Army analyst Chelsea Manning to hack a US Department of Defense computer to obtain classified information in 2010.

On Wednesday, the indictment was expanded to accuse him of conspiring with a hacking collective known as LulzSec in 2012, which was “cooperating with the FBI” at the time, directing them to hack specific targets.

WikiLeaks “obtained and published emails from a data breach committed against an American intelligence consulting company by an ‘Anonymous’ and LulzSec-affiliated hacker,” the DOJ said in a statement.

