Canada Report Says Decision To Down Ukraine Flight PS752 Made By Senior Iranian Official

By Arab News

Canada’s final report on the downing of the Ukrainian plane said the decision was made by a senior Iranian official, Al-Arabiya TV reported.

The Canadian forensic report stated that Iran ignored some risks, which led to the fatal accident on Jan. 8, 2020.

The report also added that the Islamic Republic failed to provide sufficient explanations for the downing of the plane, which killed all 176 people on board.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said the families of the victims deserved answers.

“The families and loved ones of the victims of Flight PS752 deserve answers – and we will take every measure necessary to make sure justice is served,” he tweeted. “Today’s report confirms that Iranian civilian and military authorities are fully responsible for the downing of Flight PS752.”

His British counterpart, Boris Johnson, also tweeted his support for the Canadian report’s findings.

“The downing of Ukraine International Airlines Flight PS752 was a tragedy that could have been avoided and for which Iran must accept responsibility. I remain committed to working with Justin Trudeau and others to secure justice for all those killed,” he said.

Earlier in June, Ukraine’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesman said they refused Iran’s proposal to pay $150,000 as compensation for each victim of the PS752 plane victims.

Oleg Nikolenko said compensation to families was an important step to justice, but first the full truth behind the circumstances of the plane crash were needed.

“Only then can we talk about the compensation. The specific amount should be set with the agreement of all the governments of the states whose citizens died in the plane crash, and [should] not [be] a unilateral decision,” one of the country’s biggest TV news channels TSN quoted him.

Click here to have Eurasia Review's newsletter delivered via RSS, as an email newsletter, via mobile or on your personal news page.