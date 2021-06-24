Venezuelan Leader, Iran’s President-Elect Hold Telephone Conversation

By Eurasia Review

President of Venezuela Nicolas Maduro said he has held talks with Iranian President-elect Ebrahim Raeisi about cooperation between Caracas and Tehran in “the battle against imperialism,” according to Iranian state media.

According to IRGC-linked Tasnim News Agency, in a post on his Twitter account on Wednesday, Maduro said he has held a telephone conversation with Raeisi, who won the June 18 presidential election of Iran.

The Venezuelan president said they have agreed to “strengthen the ties of brotherhood and cooperation” between the two nations “in the joint fight against imperial aggression”.

Ebrahim Raeisi, the incumbent Judiciary Chief of Iran, won the June 18 presidential election.

