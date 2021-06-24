ISSN 2330-717X
Friday, June 25, 2021

Eurasia Review

A Journal of Analysis and News

Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro. Photo Credit: Tasnim News Agency

Venezuelan Leader, Iran’s President-Elect Hold Telephone Conversation

President of Venezuela Nicolas Maduro said he has held talks with Iranian President-elect Ebrahim Raeisi about cooperation between Caracas and Tehran in “the battle against imperialism,” according to Iranian state media.

According to IRGC-linked Tasnim News Agency, in a post on his Twitter account on Wednesday, Maduro said he has held a telephone conversation with Raeisi, who won the June 18 presidential election of Iran.

The Venezuelan president said they have agreed to “strengthen the ties of brotherhood and cooperation” between the two nations “in the joint fight against imperial aggression”.

Ebrahim Raeisi, the incumbent Judiciary Chief of Iran, won the June 18 presidential election.

