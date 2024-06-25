From Troops To Militants: Maldives’ Shifting Narrative – OpEd

By Abdul Mussawer Safi

The presence of Indian troops in the Maldives has been a contentious issue for quite some time. Former Maldivian president Abdulla Yameen asked India to deploy troops to the island nation 2018 on security concerns. Since then, India has stationed some 2,000 military personnel in the Maldives, causing concern among the Maldivian opposition and neighboring states about the growing military presence of India in the region. A naval team, a helicopter unit, and a division-sized force of the Indian Army will carry out the operation. Tensions arise in the Maldives-Nauru relationship when other states see this as an affront to Maldives’s sovereignty.

The president of the Maldives, Dr. Muhammad Muizzu, has called the Indian military’s presence in his country a “threat to national sovereignty.” For many years, Muizzu has pushed for the non-aligned status and independence of the Maldives and has now called on India to withdraw its military intervention. Fixing tense ties with China is another significant change in Muizzu’s foreign policy compared to the previous administration. In an attempt to revitalize bilateral ties, he has referenced the contentious China-Maldives Free Trade Agreement while praising China’s “support for Maldives’ sovereignty.” With the Maldives shifting their focus to China, India’s regional dominance has taken a significant hit.

Suddenly, 75 Indian soldiers stationed in the Maldives are gradually leaving the island country, suggesting a substantial withdrawal of Indian military forces from the area. The primary objective of these Indian forces was to provide security training and support to the Maldivian military. Diplomats are surprised by the premature use of the term “militants” by Maldivian media sources to describe these troops, who have already left. Some are worried that the abrupt change in tone would lead to more regional tensions and worsen the already strained ties between India and the Maldives.

Indian troops stationed in the Maldives have been redeployed, as promised by President Dr. Mohamed Moizzu, according to Minister of Defense Mohamed Ghassan Maumoon. Three groups of redeployed set off in March, April, and May, respectively. Two battalions were moved from Gan, Addu City, in March, and twenty-five from Hanimaadhoo, Haa Dhaalu Atoll, in April. Kadhdhoo, Laamu Atoll saw its forces relocated by May 9. It should be noted that the Indian personnel now working as doctors at Senahiya Military Hospital will not be redeployed. According to Dr. Muizzu, this is a significant shift in Maldives’ foreign policy, which aligns with his views on reducing India’s influence and strengthening ties with China. The Maldivian media’s recent usage of the word “militants” to characterize the Indian troops who have departed further inflames tensions in this power struggle in the area.

The Maldives are a string of volcanic islands in the Indian Ocean. They have an estimated population of over 400,000 and are renowned as a popular tourist destination due to their stunning blue seas and picture-perfect beaches. Thanks to its advantageous position in the Indian Ocean, the island country has been a source of contention for regional powers like India and China. Both nations have known for a long time that they need to maintain a presence in the Maldives. Since President Dr. Mohamed Muizzu took office, the Maldives’ foreign policy has been increasingly focused on China. This abrupt severing of relations with India raises concerns among some diplomats who fear it may alter the balance of power in the region.

Observing how the Maldivian media characterizes Indian troops as “militants” is an intriguing aspect of the country’s changing foreign policy. The abrupt shift in language from “cooperative security arrangement” to “aggressive occupation” implies that India is trying to distort its involvement in the Maldives. This statement aligns with President Muizzu’s attempts to shift focus towards China and reflects the drastically worsening relations between the Maldives and India. As it maneuvers through this volatile geopolitical landscape, the Maldives risk jeopardizing regional stability using such highly charged terminology.