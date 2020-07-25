Trump Signs Four Executive Orders To Lower Prescription Drug Prices

By Eurasia Review

US President Donald Trump signed on Friday four Executive Orders to lower prescription drug costs and increase Americans’ access to life-saving medications, including insulin.

According to the White House, the first Order directs federally qualified health centers to pass along massive discounts on insulin and epinephrine received from drug companies to certain low-income Americans.

The second Executive Order will allow State plans for safe importation of certain drugs, authorize the re-importation of insulin products made in the United States, and create a pathway for widespread use of personal importation waivers at authorized pharmacies in the United States.

The third Order is aimed at prohibiting secret deals between drug manufacturers and pharmacy benefit manager middlemen, ensuring patients directly benefit from available discounts at the pharmacy counter.

The fourth and final Order ensures that the United States pays the lowest price available in economically comparable countries for Medicare Part B drugs.

According to the White House, the United States often pays 80% more for these drugs than other developed countries.

“It’s time to reduce the price Americans pay for these costly Part B medications, and absent successful negotiations with drug company executives this Order will be implemented on August 24,” the White House said in a statement.