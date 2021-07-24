ISSN 2330-717X
Iranian navy. Photo Credit: Tasnim News Agency
Iranian Naval Fleet Arrives In St. Petersburg To Attend Naval Parade

An Iranian flotilla, including Sahand destroyer and Makran forward base ship, has arrived in Russia to participate in the naval parade on the occasion of Russian Navy Day, Iran’s envoy in Moscow said,

On the invitation of the Russian Minister of Defense, Iran Army Navy Commander Rear Admiral Hossein Khanzadi will also take part in the naval parade on the celebration of Russian Navy Day in St. Petersburg, according to the Iranian ambassador Kazem Jalali.

Khanzadi will meet with high-ranking leaders of the Russian armed services and defense ministry on the sidelines of the ceremony, Jalali added.

The Russian fleet’s 325th anniversary will be commemorated with a naval parade on the Neva River in St. Petersburg Sunday. The transit of 54 boats, including frigates from Iran, India, and Pakistan, is scheduled, according to Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu.

On Friday, Jalali met with the Russian Deputy Minister of Defence Alexander Vasilyevich Fomin in order to discuss military and defense cooperation between the two countries.

This conference focused on the Iranian navy fleet’s participation in the Russian Navy’s parade in St. Petersburg, the prospects for defense and military cooperation between the two nations, and regional developments.

