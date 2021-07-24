ISSN 2330-717X
Iraq's Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi. Photo Credit: Iraq PM Office/Twitter
Iraq: PM Al-Kadhimi Announces Arrest Of Terrorist Network Behind Sadr City Bombing

An entire network that planned and executed a suicide bombing in Sadr City which killed dozens of people on Monday has been arrested, Iraq’s prime minister said on Saturday.

A suicide bomber targeted shoppers in a crowded market in the Sadr City neighborhood of Baghdad on the eve of Eid Al-Adha, killing at least 35 people and wounding more than 60. 

Announcing the arrests on Twitter, Mustafa Al-Kadhimi wrote that the “cowardly terrorist network” would be “presented in front of the law and our people today,” and will be made an “example to every evil and unjust aggressor.”

Al-Kadhimi invoked God’s mercy on the “martyrs of Iraq” and said there would be retribution for the criminals.

The attack was claimed by Daesh and renewed fears about the terrorist organization’s reach in Iraq. 

The announcement comes ahead of Al-Kadhimi’s meeting with US President Joe Biden which will take place on Monday.

