Kuwait City. Photo by JC Gellidon at Unsplash

Kuwait: Emir’s Son Named Prime Minister By Decree

Kuwait named the emir’s son Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al-Sabah as prime minister on Sunday, replacing caretaker premier Sheikh Sabah Al-Khalid, Kuwait News Agency reported on Sunday.

Sheikh Ahmad was deputy prime minister and interior minister in the outgoing government, which had submitted its resignation in April.

In his late 60s, he began his career with the police force and then entered the interior ministry. After his father Emir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad took power in 2020 he was appointed deputy head of the National Guard.

He was named interior minister, and a deputy prime minister, in March after his predecessor resigned.

