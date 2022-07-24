ISSN 2330-717X
Monday, July 25, 2022

Cristiano Ronaldo. Photo Credit: Анна Нэсси, Wikipedia Commons.

Ronaldo Could Leave Man Utd On Loan

Manchester United are willing to let their icon Cristiano Ronaldo leave the club on loan this summer, according to a report by The Mirror.

The Premier League giants want the 37-year-old to activate the option that would extend his contract by 12 months before allowing him to leave Old Trafford.

The Portugal star intends to move to a Champions League club and has told United to consider any suitable offers for him this transfer window.

Ronaldo missed Manchester United’s tour to to Bangkok in Thailand, and Melbourne in Australia due to family matters.

The veteran striker has been linked with Atletico Madrid, Chelsea and Bayern Munich in recent weeks.

