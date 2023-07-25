Pakistan’s Struggle With Throwaway Society Mentality: A Call For Sustainable Change – OpEd

By Mir Hassan

Once Henry Giroux (American-Canadian cultural critic) said, “The present generation has been born into a throwaway society of consumers in which both goods and young people are increasingly objectified and disposable”.

The term “Throwaway Society” refers to a cultural phenomenon where goods and products are consumed and discarded at an increasingly rapid pace. It characterizes a society in which items are treated as disposable and easily replaceable, leading to excessive waste generation and environmental degradation. The throwaway society mentality emerged with the rise of consumerism in the mid-20th century, driven by factors such as mass production, marketing, and planned obsolescence. Planned obsolescence is a strategy employed by manufacturers to intentionally design products with a limited lifespan or with features that become outdated quickly, encouraging consumers to buy new versions.

In recent years, Pakistan has witnessed a rapid increase in consumerism and the adoption of a throwaway society mentality. The allure of convenience and the desire for the latest trends have contributed to a culture of disposability, leading to significant environmental and social consequences. It is crucial for Pakistan to recognize and address this issue, promoting sustainable practices and fostering a mindset that values long-term solutions over short-term convenience.

Rise of Disposable Culture; the throwaway society mentality in Pakistan is evident in various aspects of daily life. Single-use plastic products, such as shopping bags, food containers, and water bottles, are heavily used and discarded without considering the long-term impact on the environment. The convenience of these items often overshadows the detrimental consequences they have on our ecosystems, particularly the pollution of rivers, land, and marine habitats. Fashion and textile waste is another pressing concern. With the rise of fast fashion, Pakistanis have been caught up in the cycle of purchasing inexpensive, trendy clothing that quickly falls out of favor. Consequently, garments are discarded after just a few uses, contributing to the mounting textile waste problem and the depletion of valuable resources.

The Impact on the Environment; the throwaway society mentality in Pakistan has dire consequences for the environment. The improper disposal of single-use plastics and other non-biodegradable materials leads to extensive pollution, soil degradation, and harm to wildlife. Our beautiful landscapes, rivers, and oceans are suffering under the weight of our excessive waste generation. Furthermore, Pakistan’s agriculture sector, which plays a vital role in the nation’s economy, faces challenges due to the throwaway society mentality. Improper disposal of food waste not only contributes to landfill overflow but also deprives those in need of access to nutritious meals. Additionally, the wastefulness associated with the food industry results in a squandering of valuable resources, such as water and energy, exacerbating existing sustainability concerns.

Promoting Sustainable Solutions; to combat the throwaway society mentality, Pakistan must prioritize sustainable solutions that emphasize a circular economy. Education and awareness campaigns are essential to inform the public about the environmental consequences of disposability and the benefits of adopting more sustainable practices. Encouraging recycling initiatives and supporting the development of waste management infrastructure are vital steps towards tackling the waste crisis. Additionally, promoting the use of reusable alternatives to single-use plastics, such as cloth bags and reusable water bottles, can significantly reduce plastic waste. In the fashion industry, consumers need to be encouraged to make more conscious purchasing decisions. Supporting local artisans and opting for ethically produced clothing can promote sustainable fashion practices, such as up cycling and clothing swaps. Furthermore, clothing brands should be held accountable for their environmental impact and encouraged to adopt more sustainable production and disposal practices.

Pakistan stands at a critical juncture where addressing the throwaway society mentality is crucial for the well-being of our environment and society. By recognizing the impacts of our consumption patterns and embracing sustainable alternatives, we can pave the way for a more resilient and eco-friendly future. Let us prioritize responsible consumption, waste reduction, and sustainable practices, ensuring a healthier and greener Pakistan for generations to come. Education and awareness campaigns, policy changes, and technological advancements in recycling and waste management are some of the avenues being pursued to address the issue. Ultimately, shifting away from a throwaway society requires a collective effort to prioritize sustainability and develop alternative models of production and consumption.